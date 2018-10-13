What makes AB de Villiers a perfect cricketer?

AB de Villiers is that player you create in a computer game. We all know him as a great batsman, a brilliant wicket-keeper, and a terrific player who can do anything in cricket. He is a player with true sportsmanship and is a true inspiration for the new generation of players.

AB de Villiers has not just excelled in cricket but has also proved himself in other sports. These are the points about AB de Villiers that makes him so unique.

#1 Unbelievable hitting power

AB de Villiers has impressed us with his batting skills and the classy shots. More than 16,000 international runs with 44 centuries in an 11-year long career is not less than by standards. People love this great batsman's way of playing. He is one of the few players whose average is above 50 in both ODI and Test.

AB de Villiers has the record of the fastest fifty, the fastest hundred, and the fastest 150 in One Day Internationals. He is the only player who can play shots to any corner of the stadium.

#2 Enormous strike rate

AB de Villiers has the ability to increase his batting strike rate in any situation, unlike most players in the world. Apart from attacking the bowler, he is also known for the defensive technique in Test Cricket.

In 2015, AB De Villers scored 43 runs in 297 balls at the strike rate of 14.05 in Tests. His tenacity can be gauged from the fact that he is the only batsman in the world to score all his ODI centuries with a strike rate of 100.

#3 Connection with IPL

AB de Villiers is the main player of RCB and he is one of the best in the IPL since the beginning. His IPL career started with him being a part of the Delhi Daredevils.

AB de Villiers has played many attractive innings for RCB. In 2016, he made a glorious century against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. In that year, he made another century in Bangalore against Gujarat Lions. AB de Villiers has made five 100+ partnerships and two 200+ partnerships for RCB. He scored 687 runs in 2016 and has ably supported Virat Kohli to make RCB a dangerous batting unit.

#4 He can bat better than others

In the last few years since the shortest format of the cricket has come to the scene, the popularity of 50-overs cricket has reduced tremendously. That's why ODI C=cricket has started losing its fame among Indian fans. However, AB de Villiers used his batting skills to bring limited overs cricket back to its heights. The 31-ball century against West Indies was proof of his efforts.

He is the fastest South African player to reach 8000 runs in One Day Internationals. He is also the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the Cricket World Cup. He has a unique record of scoring the most sixes in the World Cup as well.