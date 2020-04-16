When I see MS Dhoni I get confidence, says CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav picked Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketers.

The CSK all-rounder heaped praise on MS Dhoni for backing him to do well on the international circuit.

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (R) [PC: ESPNCricinfo]

Chennai Super Kings batting all-rounder, Kedar Jadhav recently picked Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketers. The CSK star also credited MS Dhoni for the success he has enjoyed so far in his career with India and in the IPL.

In an Instagram Live chat organised by CSK and Rupha Ramani, Kedar Jadhav claimed that he grew up watching Sachin Tendulkar play but regrets the fact that he was never able to play alongside the Master Blaster.

"Growing up, my favourite player was always Sachin Tendulkar. But I always regret that I could not play with him for India," said Kedar Jadhav.

However, the CSK all-rounder made mention of the first time he met former India captain, MS Dhoni and shed light on how he was starstruck by the CSK skipper's aura early on in his career.

"When I met Mahi bhai, my impression was that he's India's captain and he's strict. There was this different aura about him, and I used to get intimidated by Dhoni. But after meeting him and spending time with him, I can't see him in a different way, now Dhoni is my favourite," he added.

"MS Dhoni has to be given credit for backing me to do well"

Kedar Jadhav made his Indian team debut during an ODI match against Sri Lanka in November 2014, and since then, the Pune-born cricketer has played 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the national side.

Kedar Jadhav credits MS Dhoni for helping him reach great heights in international cricket

The 35-year-old cricketer has plied his trade for the Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers and Chennai Super Kings thus far in the 12 editions of the IPL. However, Kedar Jadhav heaped praise on MS Dhoni for having trusted the all-rounder and giving him a lot of matches to play in his career.

"With my potential, depending on my ability, I thought I would play only around 20 ODIs. However, all the credit for my success goes to MS Dhoni. He gave me that confidence to survive in that level and helped me express myself. When I see Dhoni, I get confidence and there's nothing similar to that," the CSK all-rounder added.