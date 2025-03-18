When Kieron Pollard applied duct tape on his mouth during RCB vs MI match

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard had sparked a controversy during the 2015 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pollard had applied a duct tape on his mouth during the game as a sign of protest.

It all started when RCB openers Chris Gayle and Manvinder Bisla walked out to the middle to begin the chase after MI had posted 209/7 batting first. Kieron Pollard went after Gayle rightaway, trying to sledge him and unsettle the RCB opener right from the start.

The on-field umpires then approached Pollard and asked him to stop the verbal exchanges with Gayle. This did not sit well with the all-rounder, who then stepped out and put a duct tape on his mouth in order to protest against the same.

He only removed the tape when he came on to bowl or had to communicate with his teammates, after which he re-applied the tape on his mouth. Kieron Pollard's move became an iconic moment in the history of the IPL.

Mumbai eventually restricted RCB to 191/7 and went on to win the game by 18 runs in the end.

Kieron Pollard's IPL record for Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard made his IPL debut in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians and represented them till the 2022 season, playing for only one franchise in his IPL career.

The all-rounder played a massive part in their multiple title wins, contributing with the bat and the ball as well as on the field. He has played 189 IPL matches, scoring 3412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike-rate of 147.32 with 16 half-centuries to his name.

He also picked up 69 wickets with the ball. Pollard is among the greatest players to have played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Moreover, after playing his last season in 2022, he is still associated with the franchise in the management as their batting coach after announcing his retirement from the IPL.

