When Kieron Pollard batted outside the pitch after being unhappy with umpire's decision in IPL 2019 final [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard once expressed his dissent with a call made by the umpire during the 2019 IPL final. In a bizarre indicent, Pollard batted outside the pitch after being unhappy with the umpire's decision on the previous delivery.

The incident occurred when the Mumbai Indians were batting in the first innings against the Chennai Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo bowled the final over, with Pollard on strike. On the third delivery, Bravo bowled a delivery way outside the off-stump and it appeared to be a wide, with the commentators agreeing on air.

Pollard had not moved either, and it looked as though it was clearly a wide. However, to everyone's surprise, the umpire did not call it one. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder stood where he was to emphasize his unhappiness with the decision.

As Bravo came in to bowl the next delivery, Pollard batted from outside the crease but eventually walked away as the bowler was about to deliver the ball. The on-field umpires went to have a word with the West Indian about his actions. The commentators on air opined that his way of expressing dissent was unacceptable.

Watch the incident in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Kieron Pollard's brilliant cameo in IPL 2019 final that set up victory for the Mumbai Indians

Talking about the IPL 2019 final between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, it was a low-scoring thriller that went right down the wire. The Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 149/8.

Kieron Pollard played a key knock to help them set up a fighting total. He remained unbeaten on 41 off just 25 deliveries, hitting three fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 164.00.

The Chennai Super Kings needed 150 runs to win the final. They came extremely close but fell agonizingly short as Mumbai restricted them to 148/7 and went on to win the final by a narrow margin of just one run.

It was Pollard's brilliance with the bat in the back end that gave them a chance in the final, after which the bowlers stepped up to defend a low total under pressure.

