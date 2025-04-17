When Manish Pandey struck a last ball six to force a Super Over in MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match [Watch]

In 2019, India batter Manish Pandey struck a six on the last ball of the innings for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) to take the game into the Super Over. MI won the match, chasing the target in three deliveries.

The Mumbai Indians had won the toss and had elected to bat first against SRH. A half century from Quinton de Kock (69 off 58) and knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 17) and Hardik Pandya (18 off 10) helped MI post 162/5 at the end of their 20 overs. SRH matched the effort in some style, as a brisk knock from Manish Pandey (71 off 47) and a blitz from Mohammad Nabi (31 off 20) saw SRH needing 17 off the last over, which was bowled by Hardik Pandya.

Pandya had almost sealed the game, getting the wicket of Nabi and having Manish Pandey on strike only on the last two balls of the over when nine runs were required. Pandey ran two on the fifth ball and smashed a six on the last ball to force a Super Over.

A fine effort from Jasprit Bumrah in the one-over eliminator saw SRH lose both their wickets for eight runs, with MI's pair of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard chasing it down comfortably.

Take a look at the moment below (from 5:35):

Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on last season's runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad in a mouthwatering clash on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The two teams will face each other for the first time this season, with their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday (April 23) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The last time these two sides squared off in Mumbai was last year when a ton from Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51) saw MI cruise home with a seven-wicket win. Head-to-head, MI have the lead of 13-10 after 23 matches between the two teams.

