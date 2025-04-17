  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • When Manish Pandey struck a last ball six to force a Super Over in MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match [Watch]

When Manish Pandey struck a last ball six to force a Super Over in MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 17, 2025 12:45 IST
IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers - Source: Getty
Manish Pandey in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

In 2019, India batter Manish Pandey struck a six on the last ball of the innings for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) to take the game into the Super Over. MI won the match, chasing the target in three deliveries.

Ad

The Mumbai Indians had won the toss and had elected to bat first against SRH. A half century from Quinton de Kock (69 off 58) and knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 17) and Hardik Pandya (18 off 10) helped MI post 162/5 at the end of their 20 overs. SRH matched the effort in some style, as a brisk knock from Manish Pandey (71 off 47) and a blitz from Mohammad Nabi (31 off 20) saw SRH needing 17 off the last over, which was bowled by Hardik Pandya.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pandya had almost sealed the game, getting the wicket of Nabi and having Manish Pandey on strike only on the last two balls of the over when nine runs were required. Pandey ran two on the fifth ball and smashed a six on the last ball to force a Super Over.

A fine effort from Jasprit Bumrah in the one-over eliminator saw SRH lose both their wickets for eight runs, with MI's pair of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard chasing it down comfortably.

Ad

Take a look at the moment below (from 5:35):

youtube-cover
Ad

Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians in action - Source: Getty
Mumbai Indians in action - Source: Getty

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on last season's runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad in a mouthwatering clash on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The two teams will face each other for the first time this season, with their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday (April 23) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The last time these two sides squared off in Mumbai was last year when a ton from Suryakumar Yadav (102* off 51) saw MI cruise home with a seven-wicket win. Head-to-head, MI have the lead of 13-10 after 23 matches between the two teams.

About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications