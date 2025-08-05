  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • When Mohammed Siraj posted TV recording of commentators praising his dismissal of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2017 [Watch]

When Mohammed Siraj posted TV recording of commentators praising his dismissal of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2017 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 15:07 IST
Mohammed Siraj made his IPL debut for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017 (Image via Instagram-@mohammedsirajofficial)
Mohammed Siraj made his IPL debut for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017 (Image via Instagram-@mohammedsirajofficial)

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has been at the center of attention following his heroic display in India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London. Siraj claimed nine wickets across both innings, earning him the Player of the Match award as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ad

Looking back at the early stages of his career, Siraj first rose to prominence during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). In his debut campaign, he played six matches and took 10 wickets.

One of his standout moments that season came in a match against Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) on May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he dismissed Rishabh Pant with a searing full delivery that bowled him for 34. Although Hyderabad eventually lost the game by six wickets, Siraj impressed with two wickets to his name.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later that year, on May 22, Siraj posted a video clip on Instagram featuring that very dismissal. The post included a TV recording with a review from Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle, both praising the quality of the delivery.

Watch the video here:

Ad

Over time, Mohammed Siraj has established himself as a consistent performer in the IPL, appearing in 108 matches and collecting 109 wickets, with best figures of 4/17. During the 2025 season, he represented Gujarat Titans (GT) and picked up 16 wickets in 15 outings.

Mohammed Siraj headlines with most wickets in England-India 2025 Test series

Mohammed Siraj not only earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance in the Oval Test, where he returned figures of 4/86 and 5/104 in India’s six-wicket victory, but also emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

Ad

The 31-year-old pacer bowled a total of 185.3 overs across nine innings, picking up 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 48.39. His impressive run included two five-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 6/70.

To date, Siraj has featured in 41 Test matches for India, claiming 123 wickets at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 52.1. His record includes five five-wicket hauls, with his best figures being an impressive 6/15 against South Africa in 2024.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications