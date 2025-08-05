When Mohammed Siraj posted TV recording of commentators praising his dismissal of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2017 [Watch]

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has been at the center of attention following his heroic display in India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London. Siraj claimed nine wickets across both innings, earning him the Player of the Match award as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.Looking back at the early stages of his career, Siraj first rose to prominence during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). In his debut campaign, he played six matches and took 10 wickets.One of his standout moments that season came in a match against Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) on May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he dismissed Rishabh Pant with a searing full delivery that bowled him for 34. Although Hyderabad eventually lost the game by six wickets, Siraj impressed with two wickets to his name.Later that year, on May 22, Siraj posted a video clip on Instagram featuring that very dismissal. The post included a TV recording with a review from Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle, both praising the quality of the delivery.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOver time, Mohammed Siraj has established himself as a consistent performer in the IPL, appearing in 108 matches and collecting 109 wickets, with best figures of 4/17. During the 2025 season, he represented Gujarat Titans (GT) and picked up 16 wickets in 15 outings.Mohammed Siraj headlines with most wickets in England-India 2025 Test seriesMohammed Siraj not only earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance in the Oval Test, where he returned figures of 4/86 and 5/104 in India’s six-wicket victory, but also emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series.The 31-year-old pacer bowled a total of 185.3 overs across nine innings, picking up 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 48.39. His impressive run included two five-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 6/70.To date, Siraj has featured in 41 Test matches for India, claiming 123 wickets at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 52.1. His record includes five five-wicket hauls, with his best figures being an impressive 6/15 against South Africa in 2024.