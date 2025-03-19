When MS Dhoni smashed 16 runs off 4 balls to win the game and leave Rohit Sharma stunned in CSK vs MI match [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best finishers in white-ball cricket. Although he retired from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni continues to thrive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for taking games down to the wire, he often showcases his finishing skills in the final overs. He demonstrated this once again during a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022.

The 33rd match of the season saw CSK face off against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai got off to a disastrous start, losing both openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, for ducks. In the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav contributed a valuable 32 runs, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 43 balls, guiding Mumbai to a total of 155/7 after 20 overs.

In response, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals and found themselves at 139/6 after 19 overs, needing 17 runs to win off the final over, with Dhoni (12) and Dwaine Pretorius (22) at the crease.

Jaydev Unadkat started the over brilliantly for MI, dismissing Pretorius off the first ball. New batter Dwayne Bravo took a single off the second delivery, leaving CSK needing 16 runs from four balls with Dhoni on strike.

Unadkat missed his line and bowled a full toss on the third delivery, which Dhoni slammed over long-off for a six. The next ball was hit to the boundary, leaving MI captain Rohit Sharma pulling his cap down in disbelief.

The penultimate ball produced two runs, leaving CSK needing just four off the final delivery. Unadkat bowled a decent yorker off the last ball, but Dhoni somehow made perfect contact, guiding the ball to the fine-leg boundary for a four.

The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 28 off 13 balls, leading CSK to a three-wicket victory, while Rohit, in frustration, once again pulled his cap over his face.

A look at MS Dhoni's record in IPL cricket

The IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 22, with MS Dhoni preparing to play his 16th season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 43-year-old has played 264 matches, scoring 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.53, including 24 fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 84.

Dhoni also holds the record for the most matches as captain in the IPL, having led in 226 games. Under his leadership, CSK has won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023).

