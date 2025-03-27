When MS Dhoni smashed his maiden IPL fifty in the first ever CSK vs RCB clash in 2008 [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has broken several Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans' hearts in the IPL over the years. As the two sides get set to renew their rivalry once again in IPL 2025, we look back on the first meeting between them way back in the maiden IPL edition in 2008.

Ad

The contest played in Bengaluru saw CSK bat first after winning the toss and the then-skipper MS Dhoni broke RCB's back for the first of many times in the IPL. Coming into bat with CSK at a precarious 83/3 in 12 overs, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a brilliant 65 off 30 deliveries.

Dhoni reached his half-century off just 24 deliveries and his overall knock included nine boundaries and three maximums. Incidentally, it was also Dhoni's maiden IPL half-century, and 17 years later, the fact that it came against RCB should be of no surprise to anyone concerned.

Ad

Trending

Here is a video clipping of his masterful knock in the first-ever CSK-RCB IPL clash:

Ad

Dhoni's blistering batting display helped CSK post a massive total of 178/5 in 20 overs. In response, RCB could only manage 165 and suffered a 13-run defeat, with Dhoni being awarded the Player of the Match.

The game paved the way for CSK to enjoy an excellent season that ended with a heartbreaking loss in the final to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Meanwhile, RCB endured a 2008 season to forget, finishing second from bottom on the points table with only four wins in 14 outings.

Ad

MS Dhoni set to play his 37th IPL game against RCB tomorrow

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni will play his 37th IPL game against RCB when the two arch-rivals play each other in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The 43-year-old boasts a sensational record with the bat against RCB, scoring 864 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 141.87.

RCB have the bragging rights at present, having knocked CSK out of playoff contention in a do-or-die encounter in IPL 2024. However, the overall numbers indicate CSK's domination all the way over the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Ad

In the 33 IPL games played between the sides, CSK have won 21 with RCB emerging victorious only 11 times (1 No-Result). RCB also has to overcome their wrecked history of having never beaten CSK in Chennai since the maiden IPL season in 2008.

The two teams have made promising starts to their 2025 campaign with thumping wins in their respective tournament openers over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback