"Teri Hindi bahut achhi hai" - When MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hilariously pulled Ravichandran Ashwin's leg during an ad shoot

Team India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, has reunited with MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2025 season. While Dhoni was retained as an uncapped India player for ₹4 crore as per BCCI's modified rules, Ashwin was purchased by the franchise at the mega auction for ₹9.75 crore.

Ashwin previously represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL from 2009 to 2015. Incidentally, both Ashwin and Dhoni were part of the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant (RPS) franchise in 2016 when CSK were suspended from the T20 league. During the edition, Ashwin, Dhoni and Virat Kohli shot for a mobile commercial, during which the latter two pulled the Tamil Nadu cricketer's leg.

Ashwin mouthed his dialogue as per the script and said:

"Picture quality bakwaas hai." (Picture quality is bad)

To this, Dhoni laughed and replied:

"Teri Hindi achhi hai." (You're English is good)

Kohli also chipped in and added:

"Teri Hindi bahut achhi hai."

The dialogues of Dhoni and Kohli were not part of the ad script and were said with the intention to pull Ashwin's leg. In another clip from the same ad shoot, Dhoni is again seen making fun of Ashwin. The veteran off spinner again says the line:

"Picture quality bakwaas hai."

This time, Dhoni replied:

"Bhool gaya dialogue." (He has forgotten his dialogue).

Both Dhoni and Ashwin then broke into laughter even as Kohli watched on. Speaking of their performances in IPL 2016, Dhoni scored 284 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.57 and a strike rate of 135.23. Ashwin claimed 10 wickets at an average of 31.90 and an economy rate of 7.25. As for Kohli, he amassed a record 973 at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03.

Ravichandran Ashwin recently thanked MS Dhoni for helping him return to CSK

At a recent book launch event, Ashwin revealed that he wanted Dhoni to present him his memento for his 100th Test against England in Dharamsala. He added that he wanted to make that his last Test, but Dhoni could not make it. The 38-year-old then went on to thank the Indian legend getting him back to CSK for IPL 2025. The Tamil Nadu cricketer said (as quoted by Sportstar):

“I called MS (Dhoni) for my 100th Test (in Dharamshala) to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. But he couldn’t make it. However, I didn’t think he would give me the gift of getting me back to CSK. It’s a much better one. So, thank you MS for doing it. I’m glad to be here."

Ashwin has represented CSK in 121 matches and has claimed 120 wickets at an average of 23.70 and an economy rate of 6.66, with a best of 4-18. Only Dwayne Bravo (154) and Ravindra Jadeja (142) have picked up more wickets for the team.

