When RP Singh overstepped and failed to defend 2 off the last ball in CSK vs RCB match from IPL 2013 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have played many memorable and epic matches over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One such game was during the 2013 season in Chennai, where CSK won a thrilling contest that went right down to the wire.

Batting first, RCB had managed to post a modest total of 165/6, led by half-centuries from Virat Kohli (58) and AB de Villiers (64). With the ball, they picked up early wickets to put CSK under pressure and stay in contention to defend the total.

It all came down to the final over of the game, where the hosts required 16 runs as RP Singh took the ball. On the very first delivery, Ravindra Jadeja, who was on strike, luckily found a boundary over third man. The second delivery was smashed for a six over long-on.

RP Singh managed to pull things back, giving away just four runs off the next three deliveries. Finally, two runs were needed off the last ball. He bowled a short and wide delivery on the final ball, which Jadeja edged to the third man fielder, who took the catch.

While it appeared as though RCB had closed the game, it turned out that RP Singh had overstepped by a big margin. As a result, it was declared a no-ball and CSK managed to win the game.

The final over where RP Singh faltered in the end can be seen from 11:44 in the video below:

CSK and RCB meet again at Chennai in IPL 2025

CSK and RCB meet once again at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the IPL 2025 season. The two teams will clash on Friday, March 28. Both sides began their campaigns this season with wins over Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

RCB have managed only one win out of their nine IPL games against CSK in Chennai, which came during the 2008 season. This time around, the Bengaluru-based franchise will be keen to break the streak and register a win against CSK at Chepauk.

