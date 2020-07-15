When Virat Kohli fields on the boundary, I need MS Dhoni to guide me: Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about MS Dhoni's impact on his bowling, stating that he turns to the former Indian skipper for guidance during the latter stages of the innings.

In an interview with timesofindia.com, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the various instances when MS Dhoni's astute thinking helped him get wickets.

“Mahi bhai is one the best and greatest players India has produced. He has helped me and Kuldeep during matches. Some times, a batsman hits me for boundaries and then he comes, puts his hands around my shoulder and says 'isko googly daal, ye nahi khel payega' (Bowl him a googly, he will not be able to play)," said the leg-spinner.

“After 40 overs, Virat bhaiya fields at the boundary and you need someone to teach you and guide you. Sometimes, I look at Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and he gets to know from my body language that I want to ask something or have some confusion. He comes to me and resolves those issues," Chahal added.

'There is so much cricket left in MS Dhoni' - Chahal

MS Dhoni has been missing in action for over a year now

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner also stated that MS Dhoni has a lot left in the tank, and that he hopes the latter makes an international comeback.

“I believe there is so much of cricket still left in Mahi bhai. His comeback will be good for us. But that's his decision,” asserted Chahal.

MS Dhoni hasn't featured for India since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. Various current and retired cricketers have thrown their weight behind the Chennai Super Kings skipper, stating that he is still extremely fit and in form.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav haven't experienced the same success in the absence of MS Dhoni, and the return of the former Indian captain could help the team in more ways than one.