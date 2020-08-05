When you are captain, you are the least important person: Rohit Sharma

The Indian Premier League is only a few weeks away and the IPL’s most successful captain Rohit Sharma will be eyeing yet another trophy when the tournament begins in the UAE next month.

As a captain, Rohit Sharma has won four IPL titles and has cast himself as one of the best in the business. And, in a recent chat with PTI, he revealed a part of his success mantra.

"I believe in a theory that when you are captain, you are the least important person. Others become more important in the larger scheme of things. It works differently for different leaders but as far as I am concerned, this theory works for me,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about the recent comparison that Suresh Raina made between MS Dhoni and his style of captaincy. Raina had said that pair remain calm and composed at all times.

"Not showing anger is not a conscious effort. That's a natural instinct that you have and you don't try and be someone that you are not. Try and be yourself all the time," Rohit Sharma quipped.

"You do get angry, lose temper at times but it's important not to show it to your teammates. Hiding your emotions is the most crucial part,” Rohit Sharma added.

Return to cricket will be a bit challenging: Rohit Sharma

The India vice-captain also said that the last few months were the longest in his career and that the return to cricket could be challenging.

"It's the longest gap that I have ever had in my career without holding a bat. It will be a bit challenging. Unless I play, I will not know where I am and how I feel but body is completely fine. I feel physically stronger than ever because of the last four months,” he opined.

The IPL will represent the first bit of competitive cricketing action for Rohit Sharma, with the tournament set to begin in the UAE from the 19th of September 2020.