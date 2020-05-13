When Yuvraj Singh wanted to run away from IPL side Kings XI Punjab

Yuvraj Singh had a tumultuous stint at Kings XI Punjab

Former India player Yuvraj Singh has made a startling revelation about his stint with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. The southpaw talked about a time when he wanted to run away from the team, and why he wanted to do so.

In a live Instagram session, Yuvraj Singh chatted with cricket pundit Nikhil Naz about several topics. The batsman spoke at length about his cricket, off-the-field relationships, and life after cancer. However, he also shared a shocking story about his difficult stint with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab.

According to the World Cup 2011 winner, the management at KXIP didn't like him, and wanted him gone. He explained why the relationship between him and the KXIP management was frustrating.

Yuvraj Singh said that all his advice and ideas were cast aside by the people governing the franchise, which in turn instigated him to run away and look for another team. He said:

“I wanted to run away from Kings XI Punjab … the management didn’t like me there … they did nothing I asked them to do … and when I left they bought all the players I had been asking them to. I love Punjab but I did not like the running of the franchise.”

Yuvraj Singh for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL

Yuvraj Singh was part of KXIP from 2008 to 2010, before rejoining them for the 2018 edition

Yuvraj Singh was hot property ahead of the inaugural IPL in 2008. He was bought by Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia, who co-owned the Kings XI Punjab franchise at the time.

He played for KXIP from 2008 to 2010, and also rejoined them for the 2018 edition. Yuvraj Singh represented KXIP in 51 games, scoring a total of 959 runs. He also won 17 out of a total of 29 games as captain of the IPL franchise.

Yuvraj Singh went on to play for many more IPL teams- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). In his IPL career, he played 132 matches and scored 2750 runs. He even claimed two hat-tricks during his IPL career, which ended in 2019.