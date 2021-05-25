“Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl in the game I will be there” – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav recently opened up on his bowling ability, revealing he continues to bowl in the nets whenever he gets a chance. The 30-year-old admitted he is ready to step up and do his bit with the ball whenever he gets a chance.

A right-arm medium pacer by trade, Suryakumar Yadav has also bowled off-spin in the past. Although he has bowled a bit in franchise cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has more or less moved away from bowling after his action was reported during 2014.

During an Instagram Live on MI TV, Parthiv Patel cheekily asked Suryakumar Yadav to talk about his bowling.

“Why is he always behind my bowling? No, I have not stopped bowling, I keep bowling in the nets. Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl in the game I will be there. Parthiv bhai don’t worry you will see me bowling soon!” Suryakumar Yadav claimed.

Suryakumar Yadav ➡️ Right Arm Medium 😉



Surya talks about making his comeback with the ball and Polly’s passion when it comes to bowling 👊#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/tdrqnFsbcU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 24, 2021

Although Suryakumar Yadav bowling consistently for India may be a long shot, he can do his chances a world of good if he can prove his credentials as a part-time bowler.

India currently lack a top-order batsman who can bowl a bit, and Suryakumar Yadav chipping in with a few overs while batting at no.3 in T20Is could bode well for India going forward.

He has taken a total of 36 wickets across his career. 24 of them have come in first-class cricket, with Suryakumar Yadav picking up six wickets each in List A and T20 cricket.

“You can’t take away bowling from Pollard” – Suryakumar Yadav

"When Polly speaks, people listen. He brings out the best of himself in difficult situations." 💪



On his birthday, the #MI camp including the Big Man himself share their thoughts on THAT @KieronPollard55 performance against CSK 😎#OneFamily #KhelTakaTak @MXTakaTak MI TV pic.twitter.com/tX11IH9zFV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2021

After it was put to Suryakumar Yadav that he could give Kieron Pollard a rest if he takes up bowling, the batsman claimed he wouldn’t want to do that, lauding the effort with which Kieron Pollard goes about his bowling.

“No no you can’t take away bowling from Pollard. He bowls from here (pointing to the heart). You can’t take it away no chance. If I am not wrong, in the last game we played against CSK, I know he scored 87 runs, bailed the side out. But those two crucial wickets which he took in that moment I think he cherishes that more,” concluded Suryakumar.

Kieron Pollard’s mercurial performance against CSK went down as one of the best in the history of the IPL. His 34 ball 87* got Mumbai Indians over the line, while his two scalps of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali broke crucial partnerships on the night. Kieron Pollard himself has talked about his magical outing against CSK, admitting his bowling effort left him more satisfied.