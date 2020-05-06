'Whenever we played MI, it was like an India-Pakistan match' says CSK star spinner Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has played two seasons for CSK in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently recalled the first time he stepped out onto the field for the MS Dhoni-led side against his former Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.

During an Instagram Live session with CSK and Rupha Ramani, the spinner termed the encounter as a 'difficult scenario' and also drew parallels to how the rivalry was similar to that of an India-Pakistan match.

"First time I felt as if it was a dream. Whenever we (CSK) played against MI, it was kind of like an India-Pakistan kind of a game. It was always a very tough game to play against each other. Suddenly I was not wearing blue, I was wearing yellow, it was a difficult kind of scenario to get used to," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan began his career with MI back in 2008, and after 10 seasons with the same team, the off-spinner was signed by CSK ahead of the 2018 IPL season. The turbanator did not have a great debut season for CSK and finished with just 7 wickets from 13 matches.

"It took me a whole season to get used to the CSK colours"

However, the next season, the off-spinner did a fine job with the ball, scalping 16 wickets from just 11 matches that helped CSK carve out a path to the summit clash. Harbhajan walked down the memory lane to recollect the initial nerves of facing MI while playing for CSK.

"We played our first game against MI in Mumbai. I was thankful that the first match was over, I played 10 years for Mumbai, that's a long time, and for me to get used to a yellow jersey, it took me a whole season. Next season was okay and I am looking forward to the third season. Yes it was very difficult for me to understand what was going on in the first match," the ace spinner recalled.