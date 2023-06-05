Which IPL 2023 franchise has the most players in India's WTC final squad? 

IPL 2023 concluded last Tuesday in Ahmedabad with a grand final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK emerged as the champions of the Indian Premier League this year thanks to their five-wicket win over GT in the summit clash.

The top stars of Indian cricket have now reached England for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. After playing in IPL 2023 for two months, the Indian cricketers will have to switch gears quickly as they will play a Test match against the top Test team of the world from June 7 to 11.

All members of the Indian squad, except Cheteshwar Pujara, currently have an IPL contract to their name. In this article, we will look at the IPL 2023 team-wise list of WTC squad members and determine which franchise has the highest players.

8 IPL 2023 teams have at least 1 player in India's WTC final squad

The 15-man Indian squad features 14 IPL contracted players, and those 14 names have contracts from eight different franchises. The two teams having no players in the WTC final squad are Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Here is the team-wise list:

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Rajasthan Royals - Ravichandran Ashwin. Gujarat Titans - Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat and Shubman Gill. Chennai Super Kings - Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja. Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel. Kolkata Knight Riders - Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav. Lucknow Super Giants - Jaydev Unadkat.

Gujarat Titans have the highest number of players (3) in India's WTC final squad. They are KS Bharat, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami. All three players are likely to feature in India's playing XI for the WTC final. It will be interesting to see how the trio performs for the Indian team.

