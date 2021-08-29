Which player has smashed the most sixes in the IPL?

As IPL 2021 inches closer to its resumption on September 19, all eyes will be on familiar faces who have time and again dominated the tournament.

One of the most frequently asked questions is about the player who has hit the most number of sixes in the IPL. The answer is Chris Gayle. The Jamaican holds the distinction of being the player to have hit the highest number of sixes in the tournament.

Gayle smacked, walloped and blitzed 357 sixes in the IPL. The big-hitter is known for his ability to clear the ropes with absolute ease and decimate any world-class bowling attack on his day. In an ultra-short format, he did that with consistency and made the booming sixes look easy.

Players with most number of sixes in the IPL

Gayle leads the batsmen with the highest number of sixes in the IPL by a huge margin. RCB stalwart AB de Villiers is one rung below with 245 while Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard complete the top five players with most maximums.

Player Team Sixes Chris Gayle Punjab Kings 357 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 245 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 224 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 217 Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians 211

In the currently-paused edition of the IPL, Punjab skipper KL Rahul (16) leads the most sixes table with SRH's Jonny Bairstow (15) trailing him by one maximum. CSK's Ambati Rayudu, RR's Jos Butler and KKR's Andre Russell are all tied at 13 sixes each.

In related news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on July 25. The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in the 30th match of the season and the first of the UAE leg.

Twenty-nine games took place during the first phase of the tournament in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. The United Arab Emirates will host the remaining fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah serving as the three venues. KKR will play their first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 20.

Edited by Diptanil Roy