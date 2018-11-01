×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Who are the 4 batsmen who have been out to Virat Kohli's bowling in ODI cricket?

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
989   //    01 Nov 2018, 20:17 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

When Sachin Tendulkar was in the final stages of his career, many Indian fans were worried about the future of the Indian batting. However, Virat Kohli erased all the fears, ensuring that the Indian cricket team had a successful transition after the retirement of the "Fab 4".

Kohli has now also taken on the responsibility of the captaincy, but what is often forgotten is that he earlier used to do a fair bit of bowling too. Although he has not been a regular bowler like Tendulkar, he has had to take up the ball on certain occasions.

Kohli has bowled 48 times throughout his career and picked up 4 wickets at an average of 166.25 and economy of 6.22. Here is a look at the players who were his victims with the ball in his hand.

#1 Alastair Cook

Kohli took Cook's wicket in the ODI
Kohli took Cook's wicket in the Cardiff ODI

On India's tour of England in 2011 India, Kohli took his first ODI wicket by beating the defenses of Alastair Cook and knocking out his stumps.

Cook was definitely a big wicket and his dismissal was crucial at that stage. Playing at Cardiff, Kohli finished the match with figures of 1/44 off six overs.

Cook has recently retired from international cricket, after the home Test series with India. He has been the best Test batsman for his country the last few years, and will be involved in the England team's search for his successor.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
2 instances where Virat Kohli batted despite injury
RELATED STORY
The Man with a Willow: Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli might have a successful...
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
4 times Virat Kohli scored an ODI century coming to bat...
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who are in awe of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
5 things Virat Kohli is yet to achieve in his career
RELATED STORY
3 Things that Virat Kohli has improved on to become the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us