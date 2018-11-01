Who are the 4 batsmen who have been out to Virat Kohli's bowling in ODI cricket?

When Sachin Tendulkar was in the final stages of his career, many Indian fans were worried about the future of the Indian batting. However, Virat Kohli erased all the fears, ensuring that the Indian cricket team had a successful transition after the retirement of the "Fab 4".

Kohli has now also taken on the responsibility of the captaincy, but what is often forgotten is that he earlier used to do a fair bit of bowling too. Although he has not been a regular bowler like Tendulkar, he has had to take up the ball on certain occasions.

Kohli has bowled 48 times throughout his career and picked up 4 wickets at an average of 166.25 and economy of 6.22. Here is a look at the players who were his victims with the ball in his hand.

#1 Alastair Cook

Kohli took Cook's wicket in the Cardiff ODI

On India's tour of England in 2011 India, Kohli took his first ODI wicket by beating the defenses of Alastair Cook and knocking out his stumps.

Cook was definitely a big wicket and his dismissal was crucial at that stage. Playing at Cardiff, Kohli finished the match with figures of 1/44 off six overs.

Cook has recently retired from international cricket, after the home Test series with India. He has been the best Test batsman for his country the last few years, and will be involved in the England team's search for his successor.

