Who is Arshad Khan? 5 interesting facts about left-arm seamer on debut for LSG vs DC in IPL 2024

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had to make yet another change to their already depleted bowling department. The franchise introduced Arshad Khan into the playing XI for the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as tearaway speedster Mayank Yadav was struggling with a minor injury.

Arshad brings variety into the LSG pace bowling attack, which comprises of Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur. The 26-year-old Arshad Khan has played for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, recently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He will have a key role to play tonight as LSG hopes to extend their dominant record while defending totals in the IPL. His potential matchups against Prithvi Shaw and David Warner in the powerplay will be an exciting one to look forward to in the second innings of the contest.

On that note, let us take a look at five interesting facts about Arshad Khan, who is making his LSG debut in IPL 2024.

#1 He played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Arshad Khan was signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the 2022 auction. However, he was ruled out of the entire season due to injury, and was replaced by Kumar Kartikeya. Despite not playing a single match, MI retained him for the 2023 edition.

Following MI's fast bowling crisis in the 2023 season, where they did not have Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to an extent as well, Arshad Khan availed an opportunity.

His IPL debut against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was also his first-ever match in the shortest format. He managed to dismiss Faf du Plessis in the contest, but ended with sorry figures of 1-28 off 2.2 overs as MI ended up on the losing side.

Arshad Khan made five more appearances in the season, and ended up with three more wickets. However, his economy rate after those appearances came out to be 13.41.

#2 Travelled 300km to play cricket matches in his youth days

Hailing from Gopalganj in Madhya Pradesh, Arshad Khan had to travel long distances to hone his skills at a competitive level.

"His passion for cricket has been such that he would regularly travel 300 km from Seoni to Jabalpur to play cricket matches. It required him to wake at three in the morning, but he never failed to turn up for these matches ahead of time," Arshad's coach Abdul Kalam told ESPN Cricinfo in an interview back in 2023.

#3 LSG roped him in for his base price of INR 20 Lakh at the mini-auction

Following a poor 2023 season, Arshad Khan was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise went all out on overseas pacers at the 2024 auction, and with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal and Arjun Tendulkar in the squad as Indian options, Arshad Khan was deemed surplus to demands.

Much to the left-arm pacer's luck, he received a bid from LSG to include him in their squad as a backup player. Now, with all of the withdrawals and the injuries, LSG do need him more than ever to step up.

#4 He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-20 CK Nayudu Trophy

Arshad Khan rose to prominence through the 2019-20 CK Nayudu Trophy, where he ended up as the leading wicket-taker with 35 wickets. He also showcased his ability with the bat as he amassed 400 runs.

Most of his batting heroics were on show through a couple of innings against Assam and Mumbai, against whom he scored 134 and 86 respectively.

#5 He is yet to make his first-class debut

Arshad Khan has only played white-ball cricket at a competitive level across his career. The left-arm pacer made his List A debut in 2021, but is yet to play first-class cricket.

He has made eight List-A appearances, taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.32. The majority of his T20 career appearances have come in the IPL, and he has played nine matches in the shortest format, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 12.62.