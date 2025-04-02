Who is Digvesh Rathi? 5 interesting facts about bowler fined for notebook sendoff in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Digvesh Rathi has become a trending name on social media platforms after his notebook sendoff to Priyansh Arya in the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rathi picked up Arya's wicket and gave him a sendoff in a style which was made popular by West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams.

IPL officials did not like the way Digvesh Rathi gave a sendoff to Priyansh Arya. Hence, they have fined 25 percent of his match fees for that notebook style celebration at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

In this listicle, we will look at the five interesting things to know about Digvesh Rathi, the new star of LSG.

#1 Digvesh Rathi hails from Delhi

Digvesh hails from Delhi. Interestingly, Priyansh Arya, the batter who received the sendoff from Digvesh, is also from Delhi. It seems like there was some story behind the celebration of Digvesh after the fall of Priyansh's wicket.

Although Digvesh and Priyansh are talented cricketers from Delhi, they are playing for LSG and PBKS in IPL 2025, respectively. Both players even played in Delhi T20.

#2 Digvesh Rathi came into the limelight in Delhi T20 2024

Rathi came into the spotlight when he bowled for the South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi T20 2024 tournament. Many fans felt that Rathi's bowling style was similar to that of Sunil Narine.

While Rathi's bowling style is a little similar to Narine, his run-up and hairstyle are almost the same as that of Imran Tahir. Now, he has a celebration style like Kesrick Williams as well.

#3 Digvesh Rathi is just 25 years old

Digvesh was born on December 15, 1999 in Delhi. At the time of writing, he is 25 years and 108 days old.

The leg-spinner has made a fantastic start to his IPL career. If he continues in the same vein, he can be a long-term asset for the Lucknow Super Giants. Perhaps, he can even make it to the Indian team in the near future.

#4 Rathi bowled a tight spell of 2/8 on T20 debut for Delhi

After an impressive show in Delhi T20 2024, Rathi got a chance to play for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. He made his debut against Manipur at the Wankhede Stadium.

While the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a batting paradise, the debutant Rathi executed his basics properly and returned with figures of 2/8 in three overs. One of his three overs was a maiden as well.

#5 Rathi follows only 10 people on Instagram

It is common to see celebrities following around 100 people on social media, and the majority of them are close friends, family members or other celebrities. However, Rathi has a different way of using social media.

He follows only 10 people - Abhinandan Singh, Sanjiv Goenka, Suyash Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Mayank Rawat, Lucknow Super Giants, Dhruv Kaushik, Arpit Rana, Akhil Chaudhary and Vansh Bedi. While Rathi follows some of his teammates, he does not follow the big names of cricket. It seems like he does not use his Instagram account much.

