Who is Kunal Singh Rathore? 5 interesting facts about RR wicket-keeper on debut in IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Kunal Singh Rathore made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 4 in Kolkata. Rathore replaced the veteran batter Nitish Rana in RR's XI.

However, it turned out to be a dismal debut for the left-hander. After injuring his hand in the first half, Rathore was dismissed for a five-ball duck. He tried to go downtown against Moeen Ali but was caught well inside the 30-yard circle by Andre Russell.

Making his domestic debut in 2022 for Rajasthan, Rathore has garnered 1,238 runs across formats in domestic cricket, with a solitary century and six fifties. The 21-year-old was bought by the Royals at his base price of INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Five interesting facts about RR wicket-keeper Kunal Singh Rathore

#1 Started playing at the age of 8

During an interview with TOI in 2024, Kunal Singh Rathore disclosed that he has been playing the game since he was eight. Although, he didn't represent the U14 state side, he eventually made it to the U19 team. Rathore said:

"When I was 8, I used to accompany my elder brother to an academy in Kota. Gradually I started playing and enjoying the sport. I first gave state Under-14 trials, but was not picked. Then I appeared for Under-19 trials and played for Rajasthan in 2019."

#2 Couldn't be a part of U19 World Cup due to passport issues

Kunal Singh Rathore revealed in an aforementioned interview that he was expected to be part of the 2022 U19 World Cup as a standby.

However, the keeper-batter missed the flight due to passport issues. Nevertheless, he impressed in his subsequent tournaments to stake a strong claim for a spot in IPL. Rathore said:

"In 2021, my performance in the domestic tournament was ordinary. But, I played India Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy and was also named as a standby in the U-19 World Cup. Unfortunately, I missed my flight to the West Indies because of passport issues. But soon after in 2022 I got a call to attend the Emerging U23 NCA camp."

#3 Chose wicket-keeping due to his love for batting

In the aforementioned interview, Kunal Singh Rathore revealed that he once aspired to be a fast bowler and copied former Indian pacer, S. Sreesanth's action. However, he eventually donned the gloves to increase his chances of getting an opportunity to bat. Rathore said:

"I started as a fast bowler. I used to like Sreesanth a lot and tried copying his action. But at the same time, I also loved to bat. One day it struck me that the guy who keeps the wickets gets to bat. But, I as a bowler, don't get a chance. Then I decided I will be a wicketkeeper."

#4 First player from Kota to secure an IPL contract

In 2023, Rathore became the first player from Kota district in Rajasthan to bag an IPL contract from the Royals.

As per the left-hander, as the city was known for medical and engineering entrances, it was difficult for him to convince his parents to play cricket.

In a 2023 interview with TOI, Kunal Singh Rathore said:

"It wasn't easy for me to switch to cricket. My parents too wanted me to concentrate on my studies, and I wanted to be a cricketer. I worked hard. There is no cricket culture in Kota, so it was a bit tough for me.

"There was a lot of travelling involved. My parents started supporting me with time. Now entire Kota knows me. When I go somewhere, people greet me and talk to me and take photos with me. Thanks to Rajasthan Royals for this."

#5 Inspired from Quinton de Kock

During a TOI interview in 2023, Kunal Singh Rathore disclosed that he was inspired by Quinton de Kock, as the South African is also a keeper-batter.

Praising him for his skills, Kunal Singh Rathore said:

"I just love Quinton de Kock. I like his batting and the way he conducts himself. He is a left-hander and wicketkeeper too. I have followed him closely and admire him. I feel I bat and keep like de Kock.

"He is an opener and hard-hitting batsman. I watch his videos and follow his game closely. His wicketkeeping gives me a lot of confidence. I try to include those learnings in my keeping too. I just want to meet him and ask a lot of things. He is a legend and my inspiration."

