Who is Ramandeep Singh? 5 interesting facts about KKR all-rounder who smashed 35 off 17 vs SRH in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans breathed a sigh of relief as Ramandeep Singh helped them recover from a collapse on Saturday, March 23, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After KKR were reduced to 51/4 in the eighth over, Ramandeep opted for a positive approach and attacked the SRH bowlers. His elegance and ball-striking abilities were visible, as he slammed 35 off 17, with the help of one four and four sixes. Ramandeep's contributions, along with Andre Russell's 64* (25), helped KKR post a mammoth total of 208 on the board.

On that note, let's check out five interesting facts about Ramandeep after his impressive performance for KKR.

#1 Ramandeep Singh was released by Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) released 11 players, including Ramandeep Singh. He played five matches for MI in IPL 2023 and scalped six wickets at an economy of 9. In fact, he captained the Reliance side in 2022, when they were on a three-week UK exposure trip, organized by the MI team management.

In the IPL 2024 auction, Knight Riders secured the all-rounder's services for his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

#2 Took a hat-trick in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 2022-23 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw Ramandeep deliver his best-ever List-A bowling performance against Baroda. The right-arm pacer got rid of Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathwa, and Ambati Rayudu, and finished with figures of 5/17 in four overs.

As a result, Baroda were skittled for a meager total of 81. In reply, Punjab chased down the score in 12 overs.

#3 Helped Punjab lift Under-23 One-Day League

Ramandeep Singh's spirited performance paved the way for Punjab to lift their maiden Under-23 One-Day League title in 2018. Chasing 265 against Bengal, Punjab were in a spot of bother at 31/2.

However, Ramandeep (75) and Sanvir Singh (82) stitched a 141-run stand to help Punjab finish the chase with six balls to spare. Overall, the right-handed batter amassed over 300 runs in the tournament.

#4 Comes from a sporting family

Ramandeep's father, Sardar Hardev Singh, is a former international cyclist and represented India in the Asian Track Championships and the Asian Games. Hardev Singh tried to influence him into making a career in cycling, but the all-rounder was inspired by India's T20 World Cup 2007 victory. Nevertheless, Ramandeep Singh credits his father for teaching him the importance of fitness, nutrition, and diet.

Interestingly, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, accomplished batters for Punjab, are cousins of Ramandeep.

#5 Won Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Ramandeep Singh was a part of the Punjab side that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. He accumulated 127 runs in seven innings at an average of 31.75, with a top score of 42* against Arunachal Pradesh.