Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to CSK's 10th defeat in IPL 2025 vs RR ft. Sanjay Bangar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fell to their 10th loss of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, May 20, in Delhi. They equaled their worst-ever performance in an IPL season, having finished with 10 losses in 2022 as well.

Ad

Batting first, CSK sustained two early blows, but were guided on the right path by Ayush Mhatre (43). However, the failure of Ravichandran Ashwin (13) and Ravindra Jadeja (1), who were both promoted, hurt the team's chances to build on the momentum.

Thereafter, Dewald Brevis (42) continued his great form, while finding strong support from Shivam Dube (39). In the end, MS Dhoni (16) played at a strike rate of 94.11, as the Super Kings settled for a 187-run total. Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh scalped three wickets apiece for the Royals.

Ad

Trending

In response, RR were off to a fiery start courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal (36), before he was dismissed in the fourth over. The pair of Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57) and Sanju Samson (41) played impressive knocks to put RR in a dominating position. Then, Dhruv Jurel (31*) finished off the game in the 18th over.

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to CSK's 10th defeat in IPL 2025.

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra shared his views on CSK's disappointing loss against RR. Chopra wondered why the team management opted to promote Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja up the order, despite the presence of Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube. He said:

"Very interestingly, Chennai made changes in their batting order. They sent Ashwin at No. 4 and Jaddu at No. 5. This team does incredible things. I couldn't understand it. How can you send Ashwin and Jaddu at No. 4 and No. 5? It's okay if you send one as a pinch-hitter, but why the second?" (14:15)

Ad

Further, Chopra thinks Shivam Dube's hands were tied, as the side had already lost five wickets inside the first 10 overs.

"You keep wondering as they have Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube as well. If Jadeja is coming at No. 5, Brevis at No. 6, that means Shivam Dube at No. 7. Is that right? You might say that he still got to play 30 balls, but there is a small difference. Five wickets would have fallen when someone comes at No. 7, and then he feels he has to play cautiously because if he gets out while hitting, they won't even play 20 overs," he added.

Ad

Ad

#2 Pommie Mbangwa

In an interaction on Cricbuzz Live, former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa said he and other panel members had already predicted CSK's dismal finish this season, as the side lacked a potent batting line-up.

As per Mbangwa, the side were already looking forward to the 2026 edition midway this season. He said:

"We kind of started calling this what a third [game] into the season that this is not going to work, doesn't look like it's working at all and to be fair and to give them credit from the time that that sort of thing happened and then compounded by the loss of their captain and all of that you've heard from Dhoni you've heard from Fleming, everybody seemingly in the camp saying, 'Yeah this one's done we're going to look into next season.'" (18:00)

Ad

Mbangwa also thinks that the team management is currently marking players who can take the team in the right direction from the next edition.

"And such is life, this probably is rock bottom, you can only get up from there right and what they're looking at is who's decent who's done well, who's kind of moving us in the right direction," he added.

Ad

Ad

#3 Sanjay Bangar

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach, Sanjay Bangar, talked about how long CSK skipper MS Dhoni should extend his IPL career. As per Bangar, the 43-year-old should call it quits ahead of the next edition, given how tough it is to maintain motivation and competitiveness.

Here's what he said on ESPNcricinfo:

"I think at 43 it's very tough to play in that competitive environment. When you're 43, why this competitive environment, even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body as well.

Ad

"It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say 'enough'. 'Okay, I have played whatever I wanted to play, I have looked after the interest of the franchise', if there's any, if that was the motivation. But, you know, you move on."

Bangar also added that Dhoni should not think too much about CSK's transition phase, as the franchise can adapt well without him in a couple of years. He added:

Ad

"By you being there, if you're thinking that the transition will happen fast, there's never an ideal time to pick. So you might as well [make] peace with the fact that, 'okay, even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own; it will take a year longer, but I'm not going to be here for the entire cycle'. That's how I would look at MS' position if I was in that position."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Dale Steyn

The legendary South African pacer, Dale Steyn, shared a tweet during the game, expressing his disapproval of CSK's decision to send in Ashwin and Jadeja at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Steyn's tweet depicted his wish to see core batters handling the team's affairs when they are in a precarious situation. He wrote on X:

"CSK 3 down and they send 2 bowlers to bat. Sometimes I feel their math is not mathing."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More