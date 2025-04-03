Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to RCB's huge defeat to GT in IPL 2025 ft. Virender Sehwag

The cricket fraternity reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffering their first defeat of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (April 2). Gujarat Titans (GT) overcame the challenge of RCB to win the game by eight wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Batting first, RCB got off to a bad start, losing three wickets inside the powerplay. However, Liam Livingstone (54) and Jitesh Sharma (33) resurrected the team's innings. Then, Tim David (32) continued his fine form and helped the side to post a modest 169-run total on the board. Mohammed Siraj breathed fire and took three wickets for the visitors.

In response, Titans captain Shubman Gill (14) started well but couldn't play a substantial knock. Nevertheless, Sai Sudharsan (49) played a mature knock, while Jos Buttler (73*) came back to form. Sherfane Rutherford (30*) was the other chief contributor, as GT sealed the chase under 18 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 1/23 off four overs.

On that note, let's take a look at the top reactions by experts to RCB's defeat against GT.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag appeared on Cricbuzz Live for post-match analysis. Sehwag thinks Rasikh Salam Dar should have continued to hit hard lengths like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, instead of trying out variations, which resulted in him leaking runs.

"Rasikh Salam Dar could have bowled length deliveries on this wicket just like Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood, who extracted seam and swing. He tried bouncers, yorkers, slower balls and conceded runs. As a result, the pressure of the first six overs was released immediately. I think they would have to find a bowler, who can get wickets in the middle overs," he said. (17:45)

Further, Sehwag feels Bhuvneshwar's experience came in handy for RCB, as they put GT under pressure in the powerplay. He added:

"The experienced bowler senses the nature of the pitch and adjusts quickly according to it and the opposition batters. That is why they have added Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the squad, he will take wickets with the new ball, and will do fine in a single over in the death."

#2 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra attributed RCB's defeat to their under-par total. Chopra thinks now teams are losing wickets in clusters, in their pursuit of maximizing the powerplay. He said:

"You didn't score the runs that should have been scored. That is the end of the story. The truth is that all teams will feel slightly guilty as they are not pacing their innings well. They start as though they are sitting atop a flying horse, crash-land suddenly, and then try to get up." (0:30)

However, Chopra opined that Liam Livingstone and Tim David helped RCB reach a fighting total.

"However, unlike KKR and SRH, they at least played the entire 20 overs. Tim David came in the end and hit a few decent shots. Before that, Liam Livingstone saved their honor a little, and they reached at least a fighting total," he added.

#3 Lisa Sthalekar

During an interaction on Cricbuzz Live, former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar noted that the Chinnaswamy pitch had assistance for pacers with the new ball. She lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his tight line-lengths and giving away only 14 runs in the powerplay. She said:

"Tonight's piece at Chinnaswamy offered something to fast bowlers, which we saw in the first innings. They (RCB) got that blueprint of how fast bowlers are trying to do, is that back of length or making it harder, so they can't drive. (10:30)

"Bhuvi, of course was exceptional. To be able to understand what plan is and then to execute is another thing. But, they will be disappointed they didn't get the victory tonight, having those experienced bowlers who were holding them in good stead on that ground."

Sthalekar also wondered why Josh Hazlewood didn't deliver his three overs in the powerplay like Bhuvneshwar. According to her, when the side is defending under-par totals, they need to put the opposition under pressure in the first 10 overs to remain in the hunt to win the game.

"Everyone was expecting maybe one more Hazlewood in the powerplay, because you need wickets early-on. The longer the game went, the easier was always going to be. You have to strike almost within the first seven-eight overs, have your most attacking fields and almost bowl them out," she said.

#4 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels RCB did not judge the pitch of their home ground correctly, resulting in them losing wickets in a cluster. However, he praised Liam Livingstone for his impressive knock, while pointing out his different stance against pacers as well as spinners.

"I think RCB batters failed to read the pitch correctly in the powerplay, and lost four [three] wickets. The game was almost over until this point. Liam Livingstone played a fighting knock. His stance against fast bowlers was upright, while opted for a low and power position against spinners," he said (0:28).

Pathan also added that Josh Hazlewood has to stop being predictable with his lengths to secure consistent breakthroughs for the side.

"Josh Hazlewood hadn't hit the stump line in his last 48 balls before this game. Sai Sudharsan was ready for short of a length delivery and played a lap shot for a six. So, Hazlewood has to change his strategy according to the pitch and the batter," he added.

