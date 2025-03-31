Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to CSK’s 6-run loss to RR in IPL 2025 ft. Cheteshwar Pujara

The cricket fraternity criticized the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after they suffered a six-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 11 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (March 30) in Guwahati.

Invited to bat first, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) early. However, Nitish Rana turned back the clock with his sensational hitting, as the home side notched 79 runs in the powerplay. After Sanju Samson (20) was dismissed, Riyan Parag (37) provided support to Rana, who smashed 81 off 36 balls.

In the end, RR posted a 182-run total. Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets each for the visiting side.

In response, CSK could garner only 42 runs in the powerplay, courtesy of Jofra Archer, who bowled 12 dot balls and took the wicket of Rachin Ravindra (0). Rahul Tripathi (23) tried well but couldn't convert his knock into a big one. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's (63) knock kept the team's hopes alive.

However, Ravindra Jadeja (32* off 22) couldn't be potent enough, while MS Dhoni (16 off 11) failed to weave his magic, as CSK ended on 176/6. Wanindu Hasaranga scalped four wickets for the Royals.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to CSK continuing their losing streak in the cash-rich league.

#1 Michael Vaughan

During an interaction on Cricbuzz Live, Michael Vaughan opined that Rahul Tripathi can't hit straight down the ground, which should be the preferred shot for the powerplay. He said:

"Ravindra has been playing nicely that happens but Rahul Tripathi just didn't get going you know, his technique doesn't to me look like he's got the power game to go in the V. He's got the flicks and the tricks to go fine and behind the wicket, but I think in the powerplay you've got to be able to go downtown." (3:25)

Vaughan pointed out CSK's failure to chase 175+ totals since the 2021 season and feels the middle-order should show some intent. He also thinks that the CSK lack firepower and depth in their batting line-up.

"The middle-order was little bit better tonight, but they had to show a bit more intent," Vaughan continued. "I think they have not chased totals of over 175 in the last four years, that's not quite good enough for a Chennai side.

"They clearly felt that they have enough in terms of skillsets required. But now we've seen him in three games, it's very clear they don't have the firepower and depth that some of the teams have. They gonna have to find the way to rejigging that order and maximize the powerplay."

#2 Lisa Sthalekar

Former Australian women's team captain Lisa Sthalekar appeared in the aforementioned interaction on Cricbuzz. As per Sthalekar, the biggest difference between both sides was their performance in the powerplay.

The 45-year-old feels that when other teams are focusing on going all guns blazing in the first six overs, CSK playing out 20 dot balls during the phase hurts them in the end. She said:

"20 dot balls in the powerplay. Almost the formula is to go hard now in the powerplay. They can't afford to have 20 dot balls, and that's kind of where the game was lost." (2:05)

"You want to cash in when there's only two fielders out and the ball is hard and you know with the players bats and the surfaces that they're getting more often than not you've got to absolutely cash in," Sthalekar added.

#3 Aakash Chopra

During the post-match analysis of the game, former batter-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lambasted the CSK team management for their choice of Playing XI. Chopra thinks the team is making changes in their bowling line-up, but the real problem lies with their batting.

He said:

"CSK, I do not like your playing XI one bit. You are making changes, but change is not necessarily progress. You dropped Sam Curran and played Jamie Overton, but you got Overton to bowl only two overs. The truth is that you need to address the problem in your batting. It is not getting addressed. It once again came to the fore." (0:40)

“Even though it was a par score, a chase is good when the start is good. Rachin gets out in the first over, then Rahul Tripathi struggles to score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a true captain’s knock but gets out at an important moment. Ravindra Jadeja made runs but it was at a rate much slower than what was required. They better play Conway after this,” he added.

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara appeared on ESPNcricinfo and opined that Ravindra and MS Dhoni should have accelerated early to win the game for CSK. As per Pujara, the Chennai-based franchise should change their batting order, as the current lineup hasn't been doing well enough.

He said:

"I thought they could have accelerated when Jadeja and MS were batting. If they could have gone hard a little earlier, but there are two sides to it, but if one of them could have got out things would have been different. I felt overall CSK's batting line-up is vulnerable. There are not enough batters in the middle-order who are doing well. It's high time that they look a different batting combination." (8:25)

Cheteshwar Pujara further thinks Jadeja should adjust quickly to increase the team's tempo early. He feels CSK's approach to take the game deep will not work in today's cricket, as the bowlers have become smart.

He added:

"There should be different expectations out of what Jadeja does. We have seen that when he starts accelerating, he looks like a different player. May be, can take five or six balls rather than 10 to 15 balls, before accelerating."(13:30)

"CSK's strategy is take the game till the last couple of overs and then starts accelerating. You can do it 8 out of 10 times, that was the past. Now, its success has reduced significantly. Of course, Mahi bhai can do it, but you leave it too late, I think its a bit of task. Now, the bowlers are very smart as well, they know how to execute yorkers. If you looking at 15 runs an over everytime, then you can hardly win games," Pujara added.

#5 Harbhajan Singh

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh criticized CSK for their team combinations. 'Turbanator' thinks Rahul Tripathi has been given enough chances and should be dropped because of bad form.

Harbhajan suggested that the Super Kings should bring Devon Conway into the XI to solidify their batting unit. He said:

"Rahul Tripathi is a talented player and very hardworking but now I have no hesitation in saying that maybe he does not deserve a place in the team. He is not scoring enough runs and there is a lack of intent as well." (0:53)

"I do not understand how they are building their XI. They are not including Conway and are instead playing Overton. If they pair up Conway with Ravindra at the top and Gaikwad comes at 3, then they will look like a potent batting unit. Now, if Shivam Dube gets dismissed, the hopes of getting boundaries from subsequent batters are less," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan Singh presented stats of MS Dhoni, and pointed out that the keeper-batter has failed to contribute in winning causes for the side since 2023. As per Harbhajan, there is no point in Dhoni scoring runs, when the side is not able to secure victory.

"Whenever Dhoni has chased since IPL 2023 in winning causes, he has scored just 3 runs in 9 balls, without a single boundary or six. But in losing causes, Dhoni has scored 166 runs in 84 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes. This means that Dhoni averages just 8 in matches CSK have won while in the games lost, his average is 49. Who wants to watch matches lost? And this, I think, is a major issue CSK needs to fix," he continued.

