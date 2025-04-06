Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to MS Dhoni's sluggish knock in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash ft. Manoj Tiwary

The cricket fraternity was critical of MS Dhoni not showing enough intent to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finish the chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 5) in Chennai. The game witnessed DC winning by 25 runs and going to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with three wins on the trot.

Ad

Batting first, DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) early, but KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33) helped the side get off to a good start in the powerplay. With support from the subsequent batters and Rahul's impressive knock of 77 off 51 balls, the Capitals posted a 183-run total. Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets for the home side.

In response, CSK were off to a dismal start, losing their top three inside the first six overs. The likes of Shivam Dube (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) also failed to contribute in a big chase.

Ad

Trending

MS Dhoni joined Vijay Shankar in the 11th over, when CSK needed 110 off 56 balls. The Super Kings anticipated fireworks from their former captain amid the rising required run rate, but Dhoni probably opted to play it safe and lacked intent to score runs at a faster rate. Meanwhile, his partner Shankar was also seen struggling to score boundaries, despite being well-set on the crease.

In the end, Dhoni could only manage 30* off 26 balls, with a solitary six and a four, while Shankar hit 69* off 54. Although both batters remained unbeaten, they failed to take the team home, which sparked reactions from the fans and experts.

Ad

Ad

On that note, let's check out the top expert reactions to MS Dhoni's lackluster knock against the Capitals.

#1 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Indian batter-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's knock on Star Sports. According to him, Dhoni should have played a fighting knock like the yesteryears in his pursuit to win the game for CSK. He said:

“His match-winning memories are there in our minds. We still remember Dhoni of old times. We don’t want to see Dhoni in the current state where he is showing no intent to win matches. Win or defeat can happen to anyone, but you need to show some fight."

Ad

Sidhu thinks that if Dhoni keeps playing these types of sluggish knocks, it would tarnish his legacy.

“This is what Delhi Capitals did in the match against CSK. I fear for MS Dhoni’s legacy. It could diminish. Truth is always bitter, but you can’t run away from it."

#2 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra slammed CSK for not keeping up with the required run rate. Chopra believes the side needs to show a winning mindset, rather than thinking about their net run rate. He said:

Ad

"Chennai, what did you do? When the run chase started, wickets were falling as though it was a joke. I have not seen a more insipid performance than this from you. You probably thought after the 10th over that you didn't want to chase. Did you even try to chase? The required run rate was mounting, and you were defending and taking singles." (2:40).

Ad

Chopra thinks that if a proven finisher like MS Dhoni also tries to take singles like others, there is no difference between them. He wondered why the former CSK captain played an intent-less cricket in a big chase.

"Everybody is guilty as charged, whether how Vijay Shankar played at the start or how MS Dhoni started. The haters might come here and ask what the earlier batters did. The earlier batters' names are not Dhoni. Dhoni is the greatest finisher of all time. If he also tries to take a single and you need 67 off the last three overs. If he also plays like that, where was the intent? I didn't understand whether CSK tried to seal the chase." he added.

Ad

Ad

#3 Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan keeper Kamran Akmal did the post-match analysis of the CSK-DC game on his YouTube channel. As per Akmal, Dhoni playing such a slow knock and not being able to finish the chase must have hurt fans, who have seen the side dominate in the cash-rich league.

Akmal felt that the Super Kings don't exude enough confidence if they lose their first few wickets early. He said:

Ad

"A player of a caliber like MS Dhoni takes 26 balls to score 30 runs, it is not acceptable. The CSK fans hope for the time's win until the last ball, and you should not break their hearts. A fight should be visible with their intent and approach. All these years, they have shown the fighting spirit and have not given up. However, in this season, when they lose their first three-four wickets, the same intent is not visible." (2:10)

Ad

Ad

#4 Wasim Jaffer

In a recent interaction on ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer opined that MS Dhoni's batting has lost its color. However, he also pointed out that it becomes difficult to chase down the score if the team's top-order batters aren't firing. He said:

"Dhoni is clearly not playing like we know him from his older days. Although he came early to bat today, but when none of the top four batters play a 60-70-run knock in a chase of 180, it becomes difficult.

Ad

Jaffer thinks the key reason behind Dhoni's struggles to match fitness standards while batting is due to him not playing cricket apart from IPL.

"As Dhoni doesn't play enough cricket, it is not easy and that's why he comes lower down the order. If you lose your five wickets early, Dhoni doesn't have any option, as Ashwin is only the capable batter after him."

Ad

#5 Manoj Tiwary

Former teammate of MS Dhoni, Manoj Tiwary feels the 43-year-old should have retired after winning the IPL 2023. Tiwary feels Dhoni is harming his legacy by extending his career when he is not able to win games for CSK. He said:

“Forgive me if I’m being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews."

Ad

Further, Tiwary wondered how MS Dhoni is struggling to bat for 10-odd overs, while he is keeping wickets throughout the 20 overs. He added:

"They’re still trying, and even Stephen Fleming said he can't run for more than 10 overs. But what I don't understand is, if you can field for 20 overs, keep wickets — where you have to get up, squat, dive sideways — if you can pull off run-outs, then your knees don't hurt. But when the team needs you to win, when you're sent out and expectations are high, then you talk about only playing for 10 overs? Everything is being based around that."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More