Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RCB's loss vs DC in IPL 2025 ft. Harbhajan Singh 

The cricket fraternity reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffering a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (April 10) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being invited to bat first, RCB were off to a flying start, as Phil Salt unleashed his attacking mindset to secure boundaries at will. In particular, Mitchell Starc conceded 30 runs off the third over, which stunned the Capitals. However, Salt (37 off 17) was run-out in the subsequent over, resulting in DC managing to make a comeback.

Although, Kohli (22) and Rajat Patidar (25) had good starts, the likes of Devdutt Padikkal (1), Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (3) couldn't continue the team's momentum. In the end, Krunal Pandya (18) and Tim David (37* off 20) propelled RCB to a modest total of 163. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece for DC.

Thereafter, DC lost three wickets in the powerplay, with Bhuvneshwar accounting for two of them. Captain Axar Patel (15) also couldn't contribute much, and his wicket left the side at 58/4. Nevertheless, KL Rahul (93*) played a sublime knock and got strong support from Tristan Stubbs (38* off 23), as DC crossed the line under 18 overs.

On that note, let's check out the top expert reactions to RCB sustaining their second loss in IPL 2025 against DC.

#1 Piyush Chawla

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla shared his thoughts on RCB's loss during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo. Chawla specifically urged spinner Krunal Pandya to use the pitch's assistance and spin the web around the batters to secure breakthroughs, rather than delivering yorkers and bouncers. He said:

"On pitches like this, you need someone to actually spin the ball. We all know Krunal is a kind of bowler who can deliver well under pressure situations, but sometimes you have to go back to your basics, just bowling a normal test-match delivery where you're trying to spin the ball. Because everytime if you're bowling bouncers and yorkers but sometimes you have to spin the ball, and today was that kind of pitch." (18:35)

However, Chawla praised the RCB fast bowlers for putting DC under pressure in the powerplay.

"The moment the team gets 160 odd runs, everyone thinks we are out of the game. But, the way they fought back, the fast bowlers the way they bowled in the powerplay, a lot of credit goes to their bowling attack." (30:05)

#2 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the turning point of the game was Phil Salt's dismissal. He pointed out that RCB scored only around 100 runs in the next 16 overs after Salt's departure, which was a key reason for them losing the game. He said:

"There was a massive turning point in this match. That was Phil Salt's run-out. Phil Salt hit 30 runs in a Mitchell Starc over, a six off the first ball, then another six and fours. He was absolutely outstanding. He had shaken Starc up. They had reached 53 after three overs. However, then he got run out." (8:15)

"When he got run out, suddenly it seemed someone had put a pin on a flying balloon, or had pulled the chain in a running bullet train because after that, you batted for 16 overs and scored only 100 runs. Just think how slow the road ahead became. Phil Salt was playing as if he was on a different pitch. That was, in my opinion, a huge turning point," he added.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian tweaker Harbhajan Singh thinks RCB were put in a difficult spot, as the pitch was not in accordance with their playing style. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"The pitch was slow and sticky, and fast bowlers and spinners were likely to get assistance. In a pitch like this, when you are made to bat first, it becomes difficult. Although, RCB started well, but when Phil Salt got dismissed, they were at 61 in the fourth over. Thereafter, the run flow stopped and wickets kept falling continuosly." (0:20)

Harbhajan slammed Liam Livingstone for not valuing his wicket and giving it away far too easily. As per 'Turbantor', the contributions of Krunal Pandya and Tim David helped the side reach a respectable total.

"There are so much expectations from Liam Livingstone, but he gives away his wicket easily. Jitesh Sharma was also dismissed early in this game. If Krunal Pandya and Tim David hadn't contributed in the end, they would have been restricted around 120-125."

#4 Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer-turned-commentator Simon Doull lashed out at RCB batters for not assessing the pitch well. Doull thinks the players should play as per the situation and the pitch, and not as per their playing style. Here's what he said on Cricbuzz Live:

"In this season, teams want 220, 230, 240. So, you should assess the situations and cannot use an excuse time and time again that well that's the way we want to play. These guys are getting paid lot of money, and as a professional sportsman, you have to play as per the situation rather than that's the way I play." (8:25)

Doull further added that the players should have proper communication with coaches regarding the nature of the surface and play accordingly.

"You have to look at what you're playing, get yourself in and then may be assess it from there. There's guys running in and out, there's strategic timeout, you've got an opportunity to talk to everybody and say, 'I don't think it's a 220 surface tonight'. If we look for 180, we might get 195-200."

#5 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan did a post-match analysis on his YouTube channel. He also thinks that Phil Salt's wicket played a pivotal moment in turning things around in the game. He said:

"RCB had game on their hands, as they had already scored 60 runs off four overs. However, Phil Salt's run-out was the moment of the match. Because, he was playing so well, and his wicket turned the game upside down." (0:40)

As per Pathan, RCB batters could've resurrected the team's innings, but lost wickets in frequent intervals. He praised Kuldeep Yadav for his tight spell and Tim David's finishing abilities.

"Nevertheless, RCB had the chance to revive their innings, but they were not able to form potent partnerships. Kuldeep Yadav was looking like he was playing at the peak of his performance, as per his speed and areas. But, the way Tim David finished yet again, he will be crucial for the side in the coming games."

