Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Rohit Sharma's removal as MI captain ft. Aakash Chopra

The off-season between the 2023 edition and the 2024 one has been one of the most eventful periods in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, if not the most. Just as everyone was just about recovered from the entire Pandya-Green trade saga involving three franchises after the squad retention deadline, the Mumbai Indians (MI) made an announcement of seismic proportions.

In a hue decision, the franchise have appointed Hardik Pandya as the new captain, effectively ending Rohit Sharma's decade-long stint as captain. The Hitman was one of the most successful leaders in the history of the competition.

When MI appointed him as captain midway through the 2023 season, they did not have a single title to their name. Now, with Rohit Sharma leaving, the team have five trophies, which is a record they share with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The fans have not taken the decision kindly by any means, and the franchise have taken a serious in hit in terms of social media following and other aspects. On that note, let us take a look at some expert reactions on Rohit Sharma's removal as captain.

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra interpreted the proceedings in a different way, and rather that focus on the chain of events, he focused on the Sharma's achievements over the course of the last decade.

“Rohit Sharma was one of the finest captains - 10 years, five trophies. A very successful captain. He understands the pulse of the game and managed the team really well. He always kept team ahead of self. Whether it was opening for the side or batting down the order, he did everything for Mumbai Indians that was asked of him,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel

“The biggest parameter [to judge a captain is], the players who have played under you, do they want to keep playing more under you. That defines you as a captain and a player. Whoever has played under Rohit has said that he is a very good captain; I want to play under him. He gives me my space. It’s an end of an era. He is one of the modern greats,” he further stated.

It hardly needs to be said that Rohit Sharma was a beloved captain for the franchsie. Following his removal as captain, several of his teammates have taken upto social media to express how they fell about the decision.

#2 Wasim Jaffer

The former India opening batter expressed surprise at MI's decision to appoint Pandya as captain right after the trade. Everyone expected this day to come after it was annoucned that the all-rounder will return, but it was assumed that Rohit Sharma will guide the team for a while before leaving on his own terms.

“I’m surprised that MI have moved on from Rohit Sharma so early. It happened so quickly, I’m also a little surprised. When they did the trade, it was probably communicated to Hardik that he is going to come in as the captain. But whether it was communicated to Rohit, I don’t know," Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Jaffer also pointed out that losing the captaincy could be a blessing in disguise and can be a weight off his shoulders.

"In a sense, it can be a little bit of a relief that you are not in that job. It’s little easier, you just focus on your batting. Knowing Rohit, sometimes the stress of captaining in the IPL has got to him. He has had a very lean couple of seasons. He would have wanted the leadership to be taken away from him, so that he can focus on his batting,” he added

Rohit Sharma's IPL form has been up and down over the course of the last set of seasons. A dominant season as a batter up the order might just prove to be the perfect statement right before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#3 Irfan Pathan

The former India all-rounder took to Twitter to voice his opinion over MI choosing to remove Rohit Sharma as the captain of their franchise.

"Kitne bhi saal ki purani ye franchise kyon na ho jaae sabse upar naam Rohit Sharma ka rahega. (No matter how old the franchise is, Rohit Sharma's name will always be on top.)," Pathan posted on Twitter

The fans' reaction are evough evidence to showcase what Rohit Sharma meant to them. As Pathan mentioned, no matter what the franchise do in the future, Rohit Sharma's name will be placed at the very top of the MI folklore.

#4 Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Performance, Mahela Jayawardene, had the hard task of acting as a mediator when the leadership baton was passed on from Sharma to Pandya. He penned a few parting words to recognize the veteran's exemplary work as captain since 2013.

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL. Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI," Mahela Jayawardene said in a statement released by MI

Jayawardene had forged quite a working relationship with the skipper, and it was their vision that led to MI fielding one of the most formidable teams in T20 history that won consecutive titles in 2019 and 2020.

#5 Harsha Bhogle

The prominent broadcaster termed Hardik Pandya's appointment as an 'open secret'. According to reports, all of the details were finalised well before the tournament, with the all-rounder placing a demand that he wants to lead the side following the trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT).

"That Hardik Pandya would be captain of @mipaltan was an open secret. Rohit Sharma can lay claim to being, with MS Dhoni, the finest leader in the #IPL. It may not be a bad idea to let him relax and have fun because the IPL can take a lot out of you and he will have led India in 5 tests a little before that. While this is a move keeping in mind the next few years, it will be a huge challenge for Hardik given the number of stars in the side and the ambition of the franchise. It makes #MumbaiIndians the team to watch this year," Harsha Bhogle posted on Twitter

Did MI make the right call by roping in Hardik Pandya and awarding him in the captaincy at the expense of the veteran? Let us know what you think.