Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's stunning 76* in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match ft. Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma finally returned to form with his brilliant unbeaten half-century in the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

Mumbai won the toss and restricted Chennai to 176/5 after bowling first. Rohit Sharma, who had a dismal run with the bat leading up to this game, finally broke the shackles with a trademark innings.

The right-hander slammed an unbeaten 76 off just 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 168.89. He took MI over the line with nine wickets and 26 balls to spare.

MI also notched up their third consecutive win and now have four victories from eight matches, bringing their campaign back on track after a slow start. On that note, here is what some experts had to say about Rohit's knock after the game.

Top 5 expert reactions on Rohit Sharma's stunning 76* in MI vs CSK IPL 2025

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch praised Rohit Sharma for his knock, highlighting a few technicalities in his innings and the way he batted.

"He's reacting to the ball. Today he played beautifully. We know he's not a big mover of his feet but his wright transfer was good. Anytime he's driving through the off side that's when you know that Rohit is in real good knick," he said on ESPN Cricinfo.

After failing to score in six innings, Rohit was at his very best against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik was in awe of Rohit's knock. He described the MI batter as a champion and good to watch after his innings against CSK.

"I dont think he gets ugly runs. Even if he gets 2 runs there's something beautiful about it. When he gets those runs with a strike-rate of nearly 170, without breaking a sweat, this what we want to see. He is just a champion and so good to watch," Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

"There is not a better sight in world cricket than to watch Rohit Sharma batting for me. Its just a matter of getting your thought process right," he added.

Rohit was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award as well for his superb knock with the bat.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara lauded Rohit Sharma for his knock. He was impressed with the way he timed the ball and played his shots, which were delightful to watch.

"Once he gets going I think no one can stop him. It was just about getting through the first 15-20 balls. Even within those balls he played shots which are his strengths. The way he was timing the ball and that particular venue always suits him. The ball came on nicely. Some of the shots were a delight to watch," he stated on ESPN Cricinfo.

With the tournament getting intense, Rohit getting back to form is a positive for Mumbai Indians going foeward.

Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra highlighted how Rohit Sharma being in form helps Mumbai Indians win games with ease. He also spoke about Rohit's ability to single-handedly win games when he is on song.

"When he was not in form Mumbai were struggling only. Now when he has scored today, you saw how comfortably Mumbai won. This is the thing. When you look at Rohit Sharma's batting when he is in form, he makes the game one-sided. He has this ability. He can hit 6 sixes off 6 balls and 6 boundaries as well. He is that kind of a player. It is very important for Mumbai Indians that such a player comes in form," Mishra expressed while talking on Cricbuzz.

As mentioned earlier, Rohit smashed four boundaries and six maximums during his match-winning unbeaten knock at the Wankhede.

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra spoke about how Rohit Sharma's performance was not up to the mark in the previous games and that making runs was crucial for him.

"If we look at it from his point of view, it was extremely ordinary. Even if we look at it from the point of view of any team's opener, it was unacceptable. So, it was necessary for him to score runs in this match. He started well and played a few of his trademark shots. The thing I liked was that he didn't throw away his wicket," he said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'.

Like the others, he also highlighted how Rohit coming back to form and batting the way he did is a big plus for Mumbai.

"He stood till the end and kept hitting. He won the match by nine wickets, and he had a star against his name, which means the guy is a superstar. That was the important bit. He hit (Matheesha) Pathirana for sixes. Rohit coming in form is a huge story," he said.

