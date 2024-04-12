Who said what - top 5 reactions on Jasprit Bumrah's fifer vs RCB in IPL 2024 ft. Faf du Plessis

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah secured sensational figures of 5/21 in four overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, April 11. He dismissed RCB's key batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, on the day when other bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Batting first, RCB posted a strong total of 196, courtesy of fifties from Du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik.

In reply, Mumbai had a strong start with their openers, Rohit Sharma (38) and Ishan Kishan (69). Then, Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Hardik Pandya (21*) were the major contributors, as MI went on to chase down the score in less than 16 overs.

On that note, let's check out the top five reactions to Bumrah's fifer on X.

#1 Faf du Plessis praises Jasprit Bumrah

At the post-match presentation, the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah's variations, which have been troubling him in the last few years.

Furthermore, Du Plessis thinks Bumrah has become better under the guidance of bowling coach and IPL legend Lasith Malinga.

"He has been the difference in the two innings. We put them under pressure but the one guy, being out there myself, and you see him with the ball in his hand. You want to put him under pressure, but the variety does everyone in. He has got a really good bouncer, slower ball. Someone like Malinga was the best bowler in T20 cricket, but Bumrah has taken over the reins. You know you can bring him on and take the wickets but also be defensive," he said.

#2 Wasim Jaffer terms Bumrah as 'all format bowler'

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer took to X following the MI-RCB game and hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the finest bowler across all formats.

Jaffer claimed that he would choose Bumrah to represent his team, irrespective of format and the pitch/venue.

#3 Irfan Pathan can't contain his excitement

India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Irfan Pathan reserved high praise for Jasprit Bumrah. According to him, one needs a dictionary to praise Bumrah's speed, accuracy, and wicket-taking abilities.

Pathan has been active on X regarding his views on matters related to the game. He is often seen praising or criticizing the players based on their performances in the IPL.

#4 Hardik Pandya 'blessed' to have Jasprit Bumrah in MI

MI skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his happiness to have the services of an experienced pacer for the side. He commended Bumrah's work ethic and hard work leading up to every game, while also mentioning his confidence to secure wickets.

"Blessed to have Bumrah on my side. He does it over and over again. Any time I ask him to bowl, he comes and does what he does. He practices a lot. Before doing anything in the game, he makes sure he practices in the nets. The amount of experience and confidence he has is tremendous," Pandya said.

Currently, Bumrah is second on the top wicket-takers chart for MI in the shortest format with 158 scalps in 128 games. Lasith Malinga is at the top with 195 wickets in 139 appearances.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah impresses Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pacer and commentator, Ian Bishop thinks Bumrah is a 'walking banker' across all formats. He underlined the importance of the pacer, who is still delivering his best, despite returning to the IPL after two years.

It is evident that Bumrah underwent back surgery in March 2023 and missed international action for quite a few months.