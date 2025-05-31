Who said what: Top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's sparkling 81 in GT vs MI IPL 2025 eliminator ft. AB de Villiers

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, witnessed a match-winning innings from Rohit Sharma on May 30, 2025. The Mumbai Indians opener was at his vintage best and was awarded the Man of the Match award in the eliminator against the Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, MI posted an imposing score of 228-5 in their allotted 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 81. On that note, here's a look at the top five expert reactions on his sparkling innings in the GT vs MI IPL 2025 eliminator:

#1 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers played many a match-winning innings during his career, including the IPL. He was on air when Rohit was smashing the GT bowlers to all parts of the ground:

De Villiers said (as per HotStar (via YouTube) (0.11):

"What a shot from Rohit the captain today. He has been dropped twice today and he is making full use of that now, getting the momentum."

He added (0.45):

"The Hitman Rohit Sharma on absolute fire. Leading from the front. 300 sixes in the tournament and taking on the best bowler in the GT team Rashid Khan".

Rohit smashed nine boundaries and four maximums during his knock against GT.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Chopra is known for his astute analysis on his YouTube Channel Aakashvani.

The former Indian opener praised Rohit on his channel (2.54):

"After being dropped twice, Rohit Sharma showed everyone why he is Rohit Sharma.Maybe he is not at his very best i.e. his peak. There is no doubt that he is a champion player. Depsite not scoring big runs in the Champions Trophy, he scored in the finals and won the Man of the Match Award. Similarly, with many ups and downs in IPL 2025, he scored 81 in a crucial game."

He added (3.30):

"Rohit Sharma's story is such that he will please everyone. GT bowlers had no idea to the onslaught of Sharma. He took full advantage of the dropped chances and made the GT bowlers pay. "

Rohit Sharma is indeed a big match player and has scored big runs for India as well as his franchise in knockout games in the past.

#3 Varun Aaron

The former Indian pacer has played international cricket alongside Rohit Sharma. He's currently on commentary duties in IP 2025. In an interview with Espncricinfo, Aaron said:

"After (Rohit) got those couple of lives, it just woke the dragon in him and he (was) like, 'you know what, I'm just going to go hell for leather."

Rohit Sharma was at his aggressive best against GT, scoring 81 off 49 at an astounding strike rate of 163.27 that earned him the Man of the Match award.

#4 Murali Kartik

Kartik is one of the most respected commentators. He has watched Rohit from close quarters and in an interview with cricbuzz said about his innings against GT:

"Rohit Sharma is one the greats for India in white ball cricket. See all his perforances. He deserves all the prasies because he reaches from 0 to 50 in no time. He changes gears in no time whatsoever.

He added :

"In the absence of Ryan Rickelton, he being a former captain winning five trophies and being a senior batter in the team, he took his time and made the bowlers pay. He is that sort of a batter who despite of scoring 17 runs from 15 balls has the ability to score 60 runs from 30 balls. "

Rohit Sharma was indeed special on a big night for MI and in the absence of in-form batters Ryan Rickelton and WIll Jacks, he took it upon himself to deliver on the big stage when it mattered most for MI.

#5 Mohammad Kaif

The former Indian batter heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his blazing innings, posting on X:

"Huge match and and Rohit's XXL batting performance."

Kaif praised Rohit Sharma for his temprement and batting performance in a huge match.

The right-hander's innings was crucial in MI's win over GT in the first eliminator. The five-time champions face Punjab Kings in the second eliminator on Sunday, June 1.

