Who won the catch of the season in IPL 2022?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the best franchise-based T20 tournament in the world with top-class players participating.

While the batting and bowling on display have obviously been top-notch, the fielding on show has also been unbelievable.

Over the last few years, we have seen some incredible efforts on the field, those which have turned games around drastically. So, to acknowledge the best fielders in the tournament, the IPL introduced an award for the best catch of the tournament back in 2013.

In IPL 2022, Evin Lewis of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the award for the 'catch of the season'.

In a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) towards the end of the league stage, the West Indian grabbed a one-handed blinder while diving to his left to dismiss Rinku Singh off the bowling of Australian Marcus Stoinis. Lewis had to run all the way in from the deep backward point region to complete the catch.

Evin Lewis' catch turned the game in LSG's favor

While the catch grabbed eyeballs for its quality, it was imperative in the context of the game. KKR were in pursuit of a target of 211 and Rinku Singh was threatening to take the game away. He scored 40 runs off just 15 deliveries before Lewis turned the game around with his phenomenal fielding.

The Super Giants won the game by just two runs and after the game, skipper KL Rahul was full of praise for Lewis. Rahul mentioned that Lewis was not keeping well ahead of the game and thus, it was simply marvelous for him to pull that off.

Stoinis was also generous in praise of Lewis and went on to say that the team considered the big-hitter the Player of the Match for his efforts.

This year too, we have seen some superb catches, even though it's been just one week since the IPL kicked off. There's no doubt that there will be quite a few more efforts that leave the fans stunned and amazed.

