Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RCB vs CSK - Match 49?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK held RCB to 173 for 8 as Maheesh Theekshana claimed 3 for 27 and Moeen Ali picked up 2 for 28. In the chase, Devon Conway (56) struck his second consecutive half-century for Chennai. However, it wasn’t enough as Harshal Patel (3 for 35) and Glenn Maxwell (2 for 22) restricted CSK to 160 for 8.

Chennai began their chase in impressive fashion, reaching 51 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Conway began with two boundaries off Shahbaz Ahmed in the first over. He and Ruturaj Gaikwad then slammed one six each off Wanindu Hasaranga in the last over of the powerplay. Conway smacked a length ball over deep midwicket, while Gaikwad launched a half-tracker in the same direction.

The dangerous partnership ended when Ahmed had Gaikwad (28 off 23) caught in the deep off a mistimed pull. Robin Uthappa (1) perished cheaply again, smacking a short ball from Maxwell straight to backward point. "The Big Show" struck another crucial blow when he beat Ambati Rayudu’s (10) punch and cleaned him up with one that bowled slightly slower through the air. CSK were 77 for 3 at the halfway stage, with the big wickets keeping Bangalore in the hunt.

Conway brought up his fifty off 33 balls and in the company of Moeen kept the fight alive for CSK. However, RCB gained the upper hand in the contest when Conway swept Hasaranga to the fielder at deep backward square leg. Former skipper Ravindra Jadeja’s (3) horror run continued as he skied a length ball from Harshal straight up in the air.

With 47 needed off the last three overs, Moeen slapped Harshal for a maximum over midwicket. However, the canny pacer struck back with a slower ball as the left-hander tamely guided the delivery to extra cover. Moeen walked back for 34 off 27.

There was no rescue act from MS Dhoni (2), whose pull off Josh Hazlewood found the fielder at deep midwicket. With the win, Bangalore ended their three-match losing streak and moved up to No. 4 in the IPL 2022 points table.

RCB recover from jittery start to post 173 for 8 against CSK

Mahipal Lomror played a crucial knock under pressure. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Bangalore recovered from an uncomfortable 79 for 3 to reach 173 for 8 after being sent into bat by Chennai. Faf du Plessis (38) and Virat Kohli (30) failed to convert starts while Maxwell (3) was run out as RCB found themselves in some bother.

Mahipal Lomror (42 off 27), Rajat Patidar (21 off 15) and Dinesh Karthik (26* off 17) then combined to lift Bangalore past 170. For Chennai, Theekshana claimed three wickets in one over while Moeen picked up two scalps on his return to the playing XI.

Du Plessis was the aggressor in the opening stand, thumping Mukesh Choudhary for two fours and a six in the fifth over. RCB eased to 62 before the skipper pulled Moeen straight to deep midwicket. Maxwell was then run out following a horrible mix-up with Kohli. After the latter punched a ball towards the off-side, there was a yes-no situation. Eventually, both went but it was too late as Maxwell was caught well short of his crease.

Things went from bad to worse for Bangalore as Moeen cleaned up Kohli with a beautiful tossed-up delivery that beat his drive and clattered into the stumps. The wicket left Bangalore in trouble at 79 for 3 at the halfway stage of the innings.

Patidar and Lomror struck a few crucial boundaries before a brilliant catch by Choudhary off Dwaine Pretorius’ bowling ended the former’s stay. Patidar skied a length ball and the fielder came charging in from deep backward square to complete a diving catch.

Lomror and Karthik combined to up the ante for RCB before Theekshana claimed three in the penultimate over. He ended Lomror’s innings with a low full-toss that was chipped to the fielder at cow corner. The very next ball, Hasaranga (0) miscued an attempted big hit off his Sri Lankan teammate.

Theekshana had his third when Ahmed (1) was knocked over by a carrom ball. After getting an lbw decision overturned in the last over, Karthik hammered Pretorius for two sixes to lift Bangalore past 170.

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

There were some handy contributions from RCB's batters. Lomror’s 42 off 27 was crucial as it allowed the team to recover after a mini-stutter. With the ball, Maxwell stunned CSK with the wickets of Uthappa and Rayudu. Harshal ensured there was no way back for Chennai by claiming three wickets, including the big ones of Jadeja and Moeen.

For CSK, Moeen had a good all-round match on his return. He dismissed Du Plessis and Kohli and kept the team’s hopes alive with the bat with a fighting knock. Theekshana’s three wickets halted Bangalore’s progress. Opener Conway was impressive again, scoring a half-century.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPL Harshal Patel picked up three crucial wickets and is adjudged Player of the Match as #RCB win by 13 runs. #RCB vCSK Harshal Patel picked up three crucial wickets and is adjudged Player of the Match as #RCB win by 13 runs.#TATAIPL #RCBvCSK https://t.co/27q6uMmtqC

Harshal was named the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

Edited by Sai Krishna