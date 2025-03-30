Who is Zeeshan Ansari? 5 interesting facts about SRH bowler debuting in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Zeeshan Ansari has been named in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for their ongoing clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 10 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30.

The Hyderabad-based franchise secured Ansari's services for ₹40 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Interestingly, the 25-year-old has replaced Adam Zampa and received an opportunity to make his IPL debut, despite the presence of veteran spinner Rahul Chahar in the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at a few interesting facts about SRH debutant Zeeshan Ansari.

#1 Overcame financial hurdles for his cricket career

As per the Indian Express article in 2016, Zeeshan Ansari's father owned/owns a shop called New Noor Mohammad Ladies Tailor in Lucknow, where he worked/works as a tailor.

Zeeshan could not even afford shoes and kits, and his coach and friends at the academy helped him to buy these essential items. Although, the spinner's father forced him to work in the shop after his failures, he managed to break into the UP U19 side.

#2 Played alongside Rishabh Pant in 2016 U19 World Cup

Zeeshan Ansari managed to find a place in the Indian squad for the 2016 U19 World Cup due to his impressive performance in the Tri-Nation series. The series, which involved Afghanistan and Bangladesh, saw Ansari picking up eight wickets at a terrific average of 8.62 and helping India to emerge victorious in the final.

In the U19 World Cup, the then 16-year-old Ansari played alongside Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed. In two appearances, Ansari bagged two wickets and scored 37 runs.

Unfortunately, the Kishan-led side lost in the final against the West Indies and finished as the runner-up.

#3 He made a strong impression in his debut Ranji match

With his consistent performance in the age-group cricket, Zeeshan Ansari got an opportunity to make his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh against Railways in October 2017.

The right-arm spinner picked up a total of six wickets in the fixture, which saw Railways winning by 21 runs. It was the only game Ansari played throughout the season.

The 25-year-old managed to play only five first-class games until 2020 and has bagged a total of 17 wickets. His only T20 appearance for UP came against Uttarakhand in 2019.

#4 Emerged as highest wicket-taker in UP T20 League 2024

Zeeshan Ansari hogged the limelight by returning as the best bowler in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. Representing Meerut Mavericks, Ansari scalped 24 wickets in 12 games at an impressive average of 13.25.

The skillful leg-spinner registered the best figures of 5/26 against Kanpur Superstars. His contributions helped the side to win the game easily by six wickets.

#5 Inspired by Piyush Chawla

In an exclusive interview with Times of India after his UPT20 League heroics, Zeeshan Ansari revealed his role models. Apart from the legendary players like Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, Ansari picked up Piyush Chawla as his inspiration as well.

Notably, the 25-year-old expressed his happiness in sharing the field with Chawla, who played for Noida Kings in the UP T20 League.

"I drew inspiration from the likes of Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Piyush Chawla, avidly studying their actions. I consider myself privileged to have shared the field with Piyush Chawla in this league," Ansari said.

