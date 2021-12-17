IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why Harshal Patel will be one of the highest bid bowlers

Harshal Patel had a sensational IPL 2021 representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His heroics with the ball were crucial to the Bangalore-based franchise's success over the course of the season.

In 15 matches, Harshal Patel scalped a record-equalling 32 wickets at an average of just 14.34. He varied his pace beautifully to trap batters, and often got the better of them.

Harshal Patel also claimed a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick during the season. He equalled the record for the highest number of wickets taken in a single edition of the IPL, joining Dwayne Bravo on the list. He definitely stamped his authority over the Purple Cap award.

His performance during the IPL also earned him his maiden India call-up during the home T20I series against New Zealand. Patel immediately made a strong mark with the ball, picking up two wickets and giving away only 25 runs on debut.

Harshal Patel will be in demand during the mega auction for IPL 2022

After his jaw-dropping performances in the IPL, it was almost certain that Harshal 'Purple' Patel would be retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The franchise, however, preferred to go with Mohammed Siraj as their fast bowling retention.

Harshal has great wicket-taking abilities and his skill to deceive batters flawlessly is unmatched. He is sure to attract mighty bids during the mega auction for IPL 2022. Here we dissect three reasons why Harshal Patel could fetch one of the highest bids during the auction.

#1 Harshal Patel is a wicket-taking bowler

The T20 format of cricket is such that wicket-takers hold more value than anyone else in the team. Having taken more wickets than anyone else in a single season in the IPL, there's no doubt about Harshal Patel's wicket-taking abilities.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket



•Match - 15

•Wickets - 32

•Average - 14.34

•Strike rate - 10.56

•Economy - 8.14

•Best - 27/5

•Hat-trick.

•4-Wicket Haul - 2

•5-Wicket haul - 1



•Player of the Tournament.

•Purple Cap Won.

•Game Changer of the season. Harshal Patel in #IPL2021 :-•Match - 15•Wickets - 32•Average - 14.34•Strike rate - 10.56•Economy - 8.14•Best - 27/5•Hat-trick.•4-Wicket Haul - 2•5-Wicket haul - 1•Player of the Tournament.•Purple Cap Won.•Game Changer of the season. Harshal Patel in #IPL2021 :-•Match - 15•Wickets - 32•Average - 14.34•Strike rate - 10.56•Economy - 8.14•Best - 27/5•Hat-trick.•4-Wicket Haul - 2•5-Wicket haul - 1•Player of the Tournament.•Purple Cap Won.•Game Changer of the season. https://t.co/FuAovMGgMV

Harshal's ability to provide breakthroughs in difficult situations makes him an extremely dangerous bowler. He doesn't have any extra pace or any extra swing like some other pacers possess.

Harshal Patel largely depends on his assessment of the game to deceive batters, making him all the more difficult to face.

#2 Harshal Patel is dependable in the death overs

Harshal Patel is known for his pace variations and his deceptive off-cutters. He has been a captain's delight when it comes to bowling in death overs. It is the phase of the innings where batters look to slog. Hence Harshal Patel's disguised slower deliveries ensure that batters think twice before attempting a big hit against him.

Death overs are generally considered a make-or-break part in the T20 format of the game. Having a bowler like Harshal Patel leading the pack will give any team confidence in restricting their opponents to lower totals.

Any team would be ready to shell out a good amount from their budget to have someone with the skillset of Harshal Patel in their squad.

#3 Harshal Patel is an experienced bowler

Harshal has been the captain of Haryana in the Ranji Trophy

Harshal gained a lot of popularity, and rightly so, after the 2021 IPL. However, many people were unaware of the pacer before this.

Harshal Patel is not a youngster who has just started his cricket career. The pacer is over 31-years old. He has been in the reckoning since his under-19 days in 2010. Harshal Patel has been an impressive as well as a consistent performer in the domestic circuit over the years as well.

His experience of playing different tournaments through the years has exposed him to different playing conditions. This has certainly helped him mature as a cricketer.

Also Read Article Continues below

He carries truckloads of experience and skill that can be passed on to the next generation of bowlers. Hence Harshal Patel could also play the role of a mentor for young bowlers of his team.

Edited by Aditya Singh