PSL vs ISL, Answering a Quora question 

Sachin
CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
411   //    03 Jul 2018, 03:15 IST

What? Why? Don’t get confused, get your eyebrows down will say How we come up with this question? Wait, it’s not what you’re thinking. The question was a raised concern from a person which drew us to this topic and we felt like sharing with all of you.

Pakistan Super League started in 2015, about 8 years after the inauguration of the Indian Premier League. The most-watched cricketing league IPL and PSL is nowhere a comparison but still, some people have a doubt. But, don’t worry, their doubt has cleared.

1) Cheerleaders <3

Cheerleaders in IPL vs PSL
Cheerleaders in IPL vs PSL

Apart from the players and the game, Cheerleader grabs most of the eyeball in these cricket leagues and as put forth in one of the answers, take a look at the cheerleaders in both the leagues and you’ll know superiority of cheerleaders that are in the PSL (way better than IPL).

2) Trophy

Another attention seeker, the status of a tournament is visible on the face of their trophy. And have you ever like won a trophy in your junior classes or like created a trophy for your arts and crafts period? If yes, then you will find lots of resemblance with this PSL trophy.

PSL Trophy
PSL Trophy

And here is the IPL Trophy, nowhere close the PSL one.

IPLT20.com
IPLT20.com
