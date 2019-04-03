×
IPL 2019: Why MI might sneak in a win over CSK

Vedant Chandel
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
234   //    03 Apr 2019, 14:11 IST

The Mumbai Indians team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
The Mumbai Indians team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Although it's undeniable that Chennai Super Kings will walk in as the favorites to win tonight's IPL 2019 encounter against a less than extraordinary Mumbai side, the underdogs might just manage to sneak in a surprise.

Mumbai definitely have the firepower to turn around any match, with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard in the batting lineup. They also have the backing of Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandyas in the bowling and all-rounder departments.

The men in blue have gained notoriety over the years for their slow starts to the IPL seasons, but more often than not they pick up steam over the course of the tournament. They would definitely be looking to do that when they step out on the ground today for the latest installment of the fabled MI vs CSK rivalry.

Chennai, on the other hand, have looked comfortable right from the start of the tournament. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been in some fine form, having delivered some stellar performances already, and he has also marshaled his troops expertly in the field.

As said earlier, CSK have had it easy up to this point as they sit atop the IPL points table. Maybe it's been too easy, as some might point out. The Chennai-based franchise would be wary of getting too comfortable, and might look to experiment with their playing XI while they still can.

Mumbai need this win more their opponents, and if they can find a chink in the armour of their formidable looking opponents, either in the form of their complacency or experimenting (if at all there is any), they can come really close to the path of victory here.

Prediction: This match is Mumbai's for the taking, playing in front of their home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium. While both these team look formidable on paper, I see this one going Mumbai's way, despite the current form of their opponents.

