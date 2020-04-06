Why Virat Kohli can't win big tournaments

From arrogance to miscommunication, there are many reasons why Virat Kohli has failed to win big tournaments.

There is too much chopping and changing in Kohli's teams, affecting their overall stability.

Virat Kohli with his teammat

Indian captain Virat Kohli is a truly masterful batsman, and a legend of the modern era. Most experts and fans agree that he is in a class of his own with the willow.

But when it comes to captaincy, Kohli seems to be missing a trick or two. He hasn’t been able to win a major tournament yet, either for the country or for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are 10 possible reasons for that:

1. Kohli is always rushing to get results. He doesn't like to play the waiting game like his teammate Rohit Sharma.

2. Kohli always wants to be at the forefront and win games on his own. Even though he repeatedly talks about teamwork, he doesn’t seem to believe in it.

3. Kohli wants to see a reflection of himself in every player. He is the best batsman in the world but it is not humanly possible for everyone in the team to be like him.

4. Kohli changes the batting order too frequently. It is only the seniors who are stable in his team; otherwise, there is no job security with him around. Kohli chops and changes the playing XI at the drop of a hat, which leads to instability in the team. But there's nothing much anyone can do about this.

5. Kohli doesn't understand that individuals can win you matches but not tournaments. It takes more than individual efforts to win a big tournament, something that is lost on the Indian captain.

6. Kohli's communication skills off the field are very weak. He isn't accessible to everyone in the team. When off the field, he spends most of his time with his family and in maintaining his stardom.

Advertisement

7. Kohli doesn't believe in bonding over food with his teammates. He is a fitness freak and very particular about having the perfect diet, which can alienate the food enthusiasts around him. His teammates can't understand why their captain stays away from the team, with some even wondering whether it is because he is a superstar.

8. Some of the seniors are not in sync with him all the time. When Kohli takes a decision he enforces it immediately, even overpowering coach Ravi Shastri if he has to. By virtue of being the best batsman in the world across all formats of the game, Kohli's authority is iron-clad.

9. Kohli doesn't like to be challenged. He is never ready to accept his mistakes as a captain. He doesn't like people questioning his style of functioning - not even the media.

10. Kohli is arrogant on the field and unwilling to learn from his mistakes. In his mind, he is the best captain in the world. But his inability to win an IPL title in nine attempts, coupled with his struggles in big tournaments as the Indian captain, suggest otherwise.