"Won’t win the IPL if we keep relying on Dhoni and Rayudu", says CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 700 // 22 Apr 2019, 12:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Fleming was critical of the performance of their top order.

What’s the story?

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has said that his team will not be able to win the IPL this season if they rely heavily on Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni to get them out of sticky situations everytime. CSK lost a close encounter last night against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by a solitary run. It was their second consecutive loss in the IPL.

In case you didn’t know?

Chasing a modest score of 162, the defending champions lost their way early as the top order crumbled to the pace and swing of RCB’s new ball bowlers. Rayudu and Dhoni tried to repair the damage but it was not enough to take CSK over the line.

The heart of the matter-

Speaking at the post match conference, Fleming said:

“What is happening is that we’re relying too heavily on Dhoni and Rayudu to patch things up and we won’t win the competition if that continues.

“We’re bordering on being a little bit reckless, trying to find that form. And today (Sunday) was an example where, instead of playing sensible cricket when we crossed the line, we were being a little bit reckless.

“That just comes from guys trying to find form and do the job. So whilst we’ve been able to get seven wins, we’re by no means happy with the way we have achieved them. Of course, we’re happy to be getting over the line but we’d also like some form to get back into that top order.”

Advertisement

Fleming was highly appreciative of Dhoni’s fabulous knock of 84 runs which almost helped Chennai to snatch a victory.

“He is so calculated that I would never question the last part of an innings with MS Dhoni. Yes, Bravo has the power, but if MS has the feeling that he is going to win it this way then you back him every time. Tonight, he got us so close again, so I never question that.”

What’s next?

Chennai Super Kings, who are still top of the table with 14 points from 10 games, will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Tuesday.