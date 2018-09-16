Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2019: 4 Indian Batsmen who should be the candidates for the no.4 spot 

Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
770   //    16 Sep 2018, 16:05 IST

Ente
The no.4 conundrum

India is the No 1 team in the world in the One-day international format and if we have to pick one weakness in this Indian team setup, it has to be the no.4 slot in the batting department.

They have tried many players in the past but none did well to hold on to the spot as their own and it is high time that someone stepped up to the challenge, since this position is very crucial in the middle overs of an One Day International.

The only good thing is that there are plenty of limited overs matches lined up before the start of the 2019 World Cup and some of the players can still be experimented for that role.

#1 MS Dhoni

6th ODI: India v England
A much more flamboyant Dhoni

If India has any chance of winning the World Cup, there has to be some significant contribution from the veteran. He is not the same Dhoni as he is used to be in his prime and he is now more suited to play in the middle overs than at the death. His finishing prowess has slowed down big time and it is time the team finds a successor to him.

He has played in the coveted no.4 position in the past and has done well compared to others in recent times. Moreover, with his experience, he can guide through the middle overs and help the finishers at the end overs.


