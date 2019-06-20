World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
After a resounding victory over Afghanistan last Tuesday, England are set to host Sri Lanka at Headingly in the 27th fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup on Friday. England have been one of the most dominating and consistent teams in the 50-over format over the last few years and presently find themselves second in the points table. On the other hand, Sri Lanka team have struggled to find their feet in the tournament and are currently sixth in the standings. With experienced campaigners such as Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews in their squad, the Asian outfit will look to give a good account of themselves against England, while the co-hosts will see it as another opportunity to flex their muscles against a potentially weaker side.
Match Details
Date: Friday, 21th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 226
Avg 2nd Innings score: 207
Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Head-to-head at World Cup
Total: 10
England: 06
Sri Lanka: 04
Team News
England
- James Vince will keep his place at the top of the order.
- Liam Plunkett could replace Adil Rashid in the starting line-up.
Sri Lanka
- Suranga Lakmal could replace Nuwan Pradeep in the starting line-up.
Squads
England
Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana
Key Players
England
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Jofra Archer
Sri Lanka
- Kusal Perera
- Kusal Mendis
- Lasith Malinga
Probable Playing XI
England
Janes Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk) Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett/Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal/Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga