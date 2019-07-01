World Cup 2019: India equal record of most losses by a single team in ODIs following defeat against England

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

India were handed their maiden defeat in the World Cup 2019 by England as they lost to the co-hosts by 31 runs on Sunday. The defeat also saw the Men in Blue equalling the most losses by a single team in One Day Internationals.

In case you didn't know..

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bat first. Thanks to the brilliant opening partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, England had the perfect platform to post a huge total. Both openers played scintillating strokes against the Indian bowlers, rendering them helpless on multiple occasions.

Following the dismissal of Roy, Mohammed Shami helped his team mount a comeback with a good spell. He dismissed the dangerous Bairstow and Morgan in the span of two overs, which decreased England's run rate. Ben Stokes showed his power-hitting skills with some brilliant shots. He along with Joe Root and Jos Buttler helped England post 337 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing the huge target of 338 runs, KL Rahul was dismissed early for a duck. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played with caution and kept the Men in Blue in the match with a steady partnership. Following their dismissals, the required run rate kept increasing and the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni were unable to help India win the match, despite their efforts.

The heart of the matter

India are currently second in the points table with 11 points from seven matches, following their maiden defeat in the World Cup 2019.

Although this was India’s first defeat in the tournament, India equalled an embarrassing record. They equalled Sri-Lanka's record for most losses by a single team in the ODIs as they succumbed to their 418th defeat overall in ODI cricket against England on Sunday.

The Men in Blue have played a total of 972 ODI games till date, winning 515 game with a win per centage of 54.66%.

What's next?

India will next face Bangladesh on Tuesday.