World Cup 2019: Three players who have carried their form from the IPL

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
316   //    07 Jul 2019, 17:20 IST

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have both done very well in the World Cup.
We're a week away from the World Cup final and though the excitement is high, there is an overwhelming feeling that the four-month long cricketing extravaganza, which started in late March with the Indian Premier League 2019, is coming to an end.

The World Cup has been a grueling campaign for all the teams teams where a few have stood out from the rest and will take on each other in the knockout stage of the tournament. Table-toppers India will take on fourth-placed New Zealand at Old Trafford on July 9th while Australia will take on hosts England at Edgbaston on July 11th.

It will have been tough for some players to continue into the World Cup immediately after the IPL and some players who performed in the IPL have failed here, while some have done the exact opposite.

There have been some who have used the IPL as a launching pad for the World Cup and taken their form into the tournament. Let's take a look at three players who have carried their IPL form into the tournament.

#3 Mohammed Shami (India)

Mohammed Shami's hat-trick helped India clinch victory over Afghanistan.
Mohammed Shami's comeback to the Indian team is one of the biggest positives for the side and the pacer has reveled in the World Cup picking up 14 wickets in just 4 games and become India's main strike bowler.

In IPL 2019, Shami had a very good season in contrast to the bad season his fellow bowlers had for Kings XI Punjab, picking up 19 wickets from 14 games, and was unlucky not to have picked up more. He was the main wicket-taker for skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and often bailed the team out of precarious positions.

Team India, however, preferred to play Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Shami in the early matches and only after he was injured did Shami come into the side. He got into business straightaway with two 4-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul on the trot. He has the best bowling strike rate in the tournament, has a great bowling average of 13.78 and a decent economy of 5.48.

With a semi-final clash against New Zealand fast approaching, Shami will be looking to become instrumental in India's charge towards the semi-final.


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Jonny Bairstow
Fetching more content...
