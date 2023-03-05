Following their humiliation in the tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) in their second match of the ongoing Womens Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming match is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

The Gujarat unit just didn't turn up in their clash against MI on Saturday night and lost the game by a gigantic margin of 143 runs. They first leaked 207 runs before getting bundled out for just 64 runs in the second innings.

To make matters worse for GG, their star player and captain Beth Mooney endured an injury to her knee while batting and is unlikely to be available for tonight's game.

UPW, on the other hand, will want to begin their campaign on a winning note. They also have some firepower in their ranks, including skipper Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Taliha McGrath and Shabnim Ismail to name a few.

The DY Patil Stadium will host its second match of the tournament, and if the opening fixture is anything to go by, it will be a batting paradise once again tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three possible batters who could score the most runs in today's clash between UPW and GG.

#3 Shweta Sehrawat - UP Warriorz

India's rising star Shweta Sehrawat will be eyeing to make a name for herself against world-class bowlers in her first WPL 2023 game.

The right-hander was part of India's successful ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup tournament and even ended the competition as the highest individual run-getter. The young batting sensation mustered 297 runs at an immaculate average of 99.00 across seven matches.

Her wide range of strokeplay makes her a dangerous commodity for her opposition. Shweta is expected to give UPW a good start with the bat.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner - Gujarat Giants

#T20WorldCup Ashleigh Gardner wins the Player-of-the-Tournament award for her all-round brilliance with bat and ball🎖 Ashleigh Gardner wins the Player-of-the-Tournament award for her all-round brilliance with bat and ball🎖#T20WorldCup https://t.co/ksQX8cmc3N

Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Ashleigh Gardner impressed everyone with her wily off-break bowling (10 wickets at an average of 12.5).

Having said that, Gardner's ability with the bat is also a secret to none. The 25-year old bats at No. 4 for Australia and has scored 1176 runs at an average of 28 across 56 T20I innings for her national side.

With Mooney unlikely to play, Gardner will have an added responsibility as she is one of the most experienced players in the Gujarat Giants camp.

The right-hander was dismissed for a duck in the first game but is expected to put that behind her and come out all guns blazing against UPW.

#1 Alyssa Healy - UP Warriorz

A marquee acquisition for UP Warriorz, Alyssa Healy will lead the franchise and will open the innings for them. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter is a legend of the game and will look to inspire the team with her massive presence.

The 32-year-old has played 94 ODIs and 141 T20Is, in which she has scored 2639 and 2489 runs, respectively. Healy has a strike rate of 126.92, with one hundred and 14 fifties to her name.

One of the greatest batters in women’s cricket history, the Aussie has the ability to single-handedly win games for her team. She will need to fire on all cylinders and lead from the front if UPW are to have a good WPL season.

