WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in GG vs DC match 

The Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 9 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 11.

On Wednesday, GG overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore to earn their first two tournament points on their third attempt.

They will be playing a team that was humiliated by the aggressive Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match. In their matchup with MI, the Capitals recorded their second-lowest score (105) of the competition and were outperformed in all three categories.

But the team led by Meg Lanning will be adamant about getting their act together to register their third win of the campaign against GG.

Most of the encounters played at the DY Patil Stadium have been high-scoring ones and it is expected to be a batting-friendly surface once again tonight.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between GG and DC.

#3 Shafali Verma - DC

Shafali Verma got her campaign off to a great start with her knock of 84 off 45 balls in the opening game. The young Indian batting sensation muscled 10 fours and four maximums against Bangalore.

However, she couldn’t replicate her performances going forward as she was dismissed for 17 and two in the next two matches.

Delhi would want Shafali to fire on all cylinders once again and gel well with her skipper up the order.

#2 Sophia Dunkley - GG

Filling in for the injured Beth Mooney, England opener Sophia Dunkley has done her job well so far.

After missing out on a start in her first game, the stylish right-hander smashed 65 runs in just 28 deliveries while registering the fastest half-century of the tournament.

Her power-hitting abilities at the top of the order make her an invaluable asset to the Gujarat-based franchise.

#1 Meg Lanning - DC

No surprises here, with Meg Lanning becoming the prime candidate to be amongst the runs on Saturday. The DC skipper has begun the tournament on a fantastic note, tearing every bowler apart and sending them all over the park.

Being the highest run-getter of the tournament, Lanning has clobbered 185 runs at an average of 61.7 across three innings. This also includes two back-to-back half-centuries.

If her ominous form is anything to go by, notching up her third WPL fifty might not be an onerous task for the Australian legend.

