Yusuf Pathan reminisces about RR's IPL 2008 title win

Yusuf Pathan was an integral part of Rajasthan Royals' IPL title win in 2008

Star all-rounder Yusuf Pathan went down memory lane, and reminisced about Rajasthan Royals' (RR) triumphant run in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He gave a lot of credit to Shane Warne for his motivational talks that inspired the team to dish out a memorable performance.

In conversation with Mohammad Kaif, another member of RR's title-winning team, Yusuf Pathan talked about the team meeting chaired by Warne after the franchise had lost their first encounter.

The spin-bowling all-rounder highlighted the inspirational words of the Australian great post RR's defeat to Delhi Daredevils.

"Even though we lost, but if we perform to our potential, with the talent we have demonstrated at the domestic and international level and won matches for our respective teams, we can definitely do the same for RR," Warne had said.

Pathan added that even though Warne was a little upset at the loss, the latter was confident that the Rajasthan franchise would go on to win the title.

The following were Warne's confidence-instilling words at the team meeting:

"It is just a question of belief in oneself, trust the role you have been assigned and we would back each and everyone in the team."

Yusuf Pathan credited these words for the turnaround in the team's fortunes as they went on to comprehensively defeat Kings XI Punjab in their next encounter. He also thanked Warne for appreciating each and every player, and talking to them individually after each victory.

The senior Pathan also professed his love for Rajasthan and highlighted the fond memories of the 2008 title win.

"Whenever I go to Rajasthan, I feel like I am back in 2008."

“Main jabhi bhi Rajasthan jaata hu, toh mujhe aise hi feel hota hai ki main 2008 mein aa gaya hu.”@iamyusufpathan once again winning our hearts. 💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/PDPJRrefKV — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 3, 2020

Yusuf Pathan's stellar role in RR's 2008 IPL win

Yusuf Pathan was the Man of the Match in the 2008 IPL final

Yusuf Pathan played a significant role in the Royals' title victory in 2008. The swashbuckling batsman scored 435 runs that season for RR to finish as their third-highest run-getter.

More than the runs, it was strike rate of 179.01 that instilled fear in the opposition bowlers. Apart from his exploits with the bat, the handy off-spinner also chipped in with crucial wickets in crunch situations.

Even though Yusuf Pathan scored a fifty off just 21 balls in a league match against Deccan Chargers, his most cherished performance came in the final against the Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing 164 for victory in the all-important match, RR were reeling at 42/3 when Yusuf Pathan joined Shane Watson in the middle. The pair stitched together a 65-run partnership off just 45 deliveries.

But Watson was dismissed with RR still needing a stiff 57 runs in 35 deliveries. The Baroda all-rounder then took the attack to the CSK bowlers and was particularly severe on Muttiah Muralitharan and Lakshmipathy Balaji.

Although Yusuf Pathan was run out with the Rajasthan outfit still needing 21 runs off 14 deliveries, his 56-run knock off 39 balls had taken them to the doorsteps of victory. This match-defining innings included 3 fours and 4 towering sixes.

The captain Warne and Sohail Tanvir gave the finishing touches to the chase as RR triumphed by 3 wickets, with the winning runs coming off the very last delivery.

Earlier in the day, Yusuf Pathan was also the star performer with the ball accounting for 3 CSK wickets in his quota of 4 overs, while conceding just 22 runs. This all-round performance deservedly won him the Man of the Match award in the inaugural IPL final.