Yuvraj Singh jokingly recalls mulling retirement during stint with Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018

Yuvraj Singh played for KXIP in IPL 2018

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently spoke about the time when he considered retirement for the first time, which was back in 2018 during his stint with the Kings XI Punjab.

The southpaw was in conversation with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah through an Instagram Live session, and the duo spoke about the age of social media, the current Indian team and more.

During the session, Yuvraj Singh recalled the time when a conversation with Australian pacer Andrew Tye almost drew him into retirement.

“I realised I should retire after I played with you guys in the final stages of my career. But I actually thought of retirement first in 2018 when I was playing for the Kings XI Punjab and Andrew Tye started calling me ‘Yuvi pa’,” said Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh slams modern age cricketers for behaviour on social media

Yuvraj Singh was Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup

One of the most popular all-rounders during his playing days, Yuvraj Singh has played all the editions of the IPL since the inception of the tournament back in 2008. The southpaw began his IPL career as the KXIP captain in 2008 before he switched to the Pune Warriors in 2011.

IPL 2014 and IPL 2015 saw Yuvraj Singh break the record for the costliest contract in the tournament, having been signed for ₹14 Crores by RCB in 2014 and ₹16 Crores by the Delhi Daredevils the next year.

Having played the sport since his ODI debut in 2000, Yuvraj Singh called time on his international cricket career back in June 2019. In November that year, the all-rounder turned out for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

During the conversation with Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh also criticized the way modern age cricketers showcase themselves on social media.

"I guess they try a little too hard. They become what they are not on social media. I have seen many players who are decent but on social media they are different," the former all-rounder added.