Yuvraj Singh regrets not settling with any IPL team

Yuvraj Singh

What's the story?

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh regrets the fact that he couldn't settle with any franchise in the Indian Premier League. The Indian superstar represented six franchises in twelve seasons of IPL.

In case you didn't know

Yuvraj Singh is one of the best players to have played the shortest format of the game. He played a key role in India's 2007 WT20 and 2011 World Cup triumph. However, the left-hander did not have great success with the bat in IPL, which is one of the reasons he could not settle with any IPL team.

The heart of the matter

The star of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup-winning campaigns was honoured a lifetime achievement award at the meeting of Indian Chambers of Commerce. While receiving the award, Yuvraj Singh admitted that it was unfortunate that he never played for KKR. In 2014 IPL auction, RCB edged KKR to buy the left-hander for a whopping ₹14 crores.

"I can't explain but I was never settled with a franchise... I didn't really get settled where you are made to play for one franchise or maybe two, I almost joined KKR but last moment (in the auctions) I went to RCB. I probably had my best IPL season with RCB. It was unfortunate not to come to KKR," said Yuvraj Singh as quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

While Yuvraj Singh had a nomadic IPL career, he did taste success as he won the IPL trophy with two teams. He played a key part in SRH's trophy-winning campaign while also a part of MI set up which won the trophy this season.

"I can't really complain about it. It was great working with all these teams. Being with Mumbai Indians and winning the championship, and also winning for Sunrisers was a great experience," Yuvraj Singh said about his experience.

What's next?

Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from International Cricket and IPL but he would be seen in action in the Global T20 League in Canada.