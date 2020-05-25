Yuzvendra Chahal accused of shifting allegiances by TikTok users after supporting CarryMinati

Yuzvendra Chahal tweeted in support of YouTuber CarryMinati on Monday.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has come under fire from TikTok users in the country after he tweeted in support of well-known YouTuber Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, the name of his YouTube channel.

On Monday, Yuzvendra Chahal put out a tweet saying, “Waiting YALGAAR”. He also tagged CarryMinati’s Twitter account in the tweet. The 20-year-old has been in the middle of a video war with TikTok users in India.

Ajey Nagar, on Sunday, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled ‘Yalgaar… coming soon’, where he promised to reveal his side of the story after the video-sharing platform took down his most popular video yet a week after it was uploaded.

Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos went viral earlier this year

Earlier in the year, Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos took the Indian cricket world by storm, as he acted and danced in a series of videos along with his friends and family. The fans responded positively to all of his videos as they slowly went viral.

29-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal last played competitive cricket back in February this year when the Indian cricket team toured New Zealand. Neither the Indian team nor Chahal have been in action since.

With cricket action coming to a halt across the world thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unclear when Yuzvendra Chahal or the Indian cricket team will play cricket again. The future of the IPL, which was slated to begin on March 29, also hangs in the balance with the tournament being indefinitely suspended.

Several Twitter users seemed quite surprised that the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers chose to extend his support to the YouTuber, especially after how successful his own TikTok videos have been in recent times. Here are the responses of a few of those users:

Chahal right now: pic.twitter.com/OE8xHEk3xO — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 25, 2020

Tiktokers : Abe tu kisi taraf hai meri ya uski

Chahal : pic.twitter.com/yl3GClEyBA — Aaditya (@aadicastic) May 25, 2020

Bach Ke rahiyo, Carry Ne Roast kar diya n to phir dikkat ho jayegi 😂 — Abhi 🗨️ (@AbhiCricket18) May 25, 2020

Cricket to Chahal : pic.twitter.com/MKhtjrmxhU — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 25, 2020

Now the Income Tax officer joined our gang!😅 pic.twitter.com/ov0Ax9pKAG — Vishwas Srivastav (@noob_author02) May 25, 2020

Abhi thode Time pehle tak aise zor se thirak rahe the tiktok par jaise ghutne se light phod doge. pic.twitter.com/XG0GD0OqjR — The Saffronist 🧡🇮🇳 (@TSaffronist) May 25, 2020

Party badhal liye sir ji 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tFdEs8SmYs — Vishal (SidHearts)❤ (@VishalSinghSid) May 25, 2020