Yuzvendra Chahal addresses Virat Kohli as a lion on World Lion Day 

Virat Kohli is often known as ‘The King’ for his batting supremacy. On World Lion Day, IPL outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore, of which Virat Kohli is the captain, posted two pictures on Twitter – Virat Kohli in the RCB training gear and a lion in a jungle.

And, RCB’s social media handle asked fans to spot the differences between the two images.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli's RCB and Indian cricket team contemporary, was among the first to reply to the post.

“Difference hmmm in first pic wearing clothes and in 2nd pic widout clothes,” Chahal tweeted.

Difference hmmm in first pic wearing clothes and in 2nd pic widout clothes 🤣👀😛🙈 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 10, 2020

The RCB franchise has not won a single edition of the IPL in the tournament’s 12-year history, despite Virat Kohli captaining them since 2013. The 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be played in the United Arab Emirates in a bio-secure environment from September 19th.

It will be played in three cities – Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. All the players will have to undergo at least five rounds of testing for COVID-19 before they are allowed to train in the UAE.

Yuzvendra Chahal, a star bowler for RCB, has played in the UAE in the past in the Asia Cup 2018, an experience which could prove handy. He has been a part of franchise since 2014, claiming 100 wickets for the Bengaluru-based outfit.

Virat Kohli – RCB’s batting mainstay

Photo source: Times Now

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been with RCB since 2008. The run-machine has been scoring runs for the franchise consistently, having amassed 5412 runs in 177 IPL matches, including five centuries and 36 half-centuries.

Thus, akin to several previous editions, RCB's hopes could again rest on their skipper and Virat Kohli would inevitably be tasked with leading the outfit's charge as they look to end their IPL hoodoo.